Turbulent year for Mirabai and Indian weightlifting

IMAGE: Mirabai Chanu came tantalisingly close to clinching a second Olympics medal but a faltered lift in her final attempt cruelly snatched the dream from her grasp. Photograph: Amanda Perobelli/Reuters

Not many sports are inseparably linked with an individual, but Mirabai Chanu has been that one name in Indian weightlifting for several years now and 2024 was no different as she carried the weight of the nation's aspirations for Olympic glory once again.

However, this time those dreams ended in heartbreak not just for her but also for the sport that has struggled to find a worthy successor to her.

Chanu, who etched her name in history by ending India's 21-year Olympic medal drought in the sport with a silver at the Tokyo Games, embarked on a quest this year to achieve an extraordinary feat -- a second consecutive Olympic medal in weightlifting.

While no other Indian lifter came close to qualifying for the Paris Games, Chanu secured her spot with an underwhelming 184kg (81kg + 103kg) at the Phuket World Cup, while making a remarkable return from a six-month injury layoff.

Her journey to Paris was fraught with challenges.

At 29, Chanu faced an uphill battle against an injury-ravaged body, sub-optimal preparation, and an intensely competitive field. Despite these odds, her indomitable spirit and resilience elevated expectations.

The year began on a difficult note, with Chanu still recovering from the debilitating hip injury sustained during the Asian Games.

She was locked in a race against time to regain her peak fitness ahead of the Paris Games.

Even as she stepped onto the stage in Paris, whispers persisted on whether she was fully fit to be in the medal hunt.

Though she was briefly in contention during her event, her performance ultimately fell short, leaving her to endure the anguish of a fourth-place finish -- a bitter pill for a nation that had pinned its hopes on her.

Post-Olympics, Chanu continues her rehabilitation, opting out of the year-end World Championships to focus on recovery.



Looking Ahead





IMAGE: Having reached the Paris Games on the back of an injury-plagued Olympic cycle, Mirabai Chanu did will to keep herself in the mix after the snatch section, her Achilles heel. Photograph: Amanda Perobelli/Reuters

While Chanu has repeatedly declared that her journey is far from over, with an elusive Asian Games medal next on her bucket list, questions linger about how much her injury-plagued body can endure.

By the time the 2026 Asian Games in Japan arrive, she will be 32 -- a daunting prospect for any athlete in a physically demanding sport like weightlifting.

Beyond Chanu, the future of Indian weightlifting appears uncertain.

The numbers in the national camp often swell only ahead of Commonwealth events, where India traditionally excels, but those who shone at the 2022 Commonwealth Games have since faded into obscurity.

A case in point is Jeremy Lalrinnunga, who rose to prominence with solid performances at the junior, youth and the the Commonwealth level before fading into relative oblivion due to injury and disciplinary issues.

A glimmer of hope lies in 21-year-old Gyaneshwari Yadav, who delivered a commendable fifth-place finish in the 49kg category at the World Championships in Chanu's absence.

However, the gap between her 186kg total and the gold medallist's mammoth 217kg lift highlights the considerable ground she must cover. Fortunately, time is on her side for now.

As the spotlight dims on Chanu's Paris campaign, Indian weightlifting finds itself at crossroads, caught between the towering legacy of its brightest star and the uncertain promise of its next generation.