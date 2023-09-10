News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Tulln Challenger: Nagal loses title clash to Kopriva

Tulln Challenger: Nagal loses title clash to Kopriva

Source: PTI
September 10, 2023 19:53 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Sumit Nagal lost the men’s singles final in straight games to Vit Kopriva. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

Sumit Nagal had to be content with a runner-up finish at the ATP Tulln Challenger event after losing the singles title clash in straight sets to Czech Republic's Vit Kopriva, in Tulln on Sunday.

Competing in his third Challenger level final, Nagal lost 2-6 4-6 to his rival, who is ranked five places below him at 194.

Nagal struggled with his serve and lost his cool in the opening set when he lost a game after being up 40-0. Frustrated at losing the game, he banged his racquet on the court, breaking it in a jiffy.

 

The Czech earned match points with a backhand winner and closed the contest with a forehand winner.

Nagal had won the Rome (April) and Tampere (July) Challenger events early this year.

The top Indian singles player, who took out two seeded players including top seed Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas en route the final, earned 60 ranking points for his effort.

He will move to 156 in the ATP chart with a jump of 33 places. His next assignment is a home Davis Cup World Group II tie against Morocco in Lucknow.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
PICS: Gauff rallies to beat Sabalenka and win US Open
PICS: Gauff rallies to beat Sabalenka and win US Open
Bopanna-Ebden fail to cross US Open final hurdle
Bopanna-Ebden fail to cross US Open final hurdle
Antony delays United return amid police investigation
Antony delays United return amid police investigation
Lebanon break Indian hearts in King's Cup
Lebanon break Indian hearts in King's Cup
'Livingstone 'dead cert' for England's WC playing XI'
'Livingstone 'dead cert' for England's WC playing XI'
At concluding G20 session, Modi calls for UNSC reform
At concluding G20 session, Modi calls for UNSC reform
PIX: G20 leaders bow to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat
PIX: G20 leaders bow to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat

Asia Cup 2023

Asia Cup 2023

More like this

Dreams do come true as Gauff crowned US tennis queen

Dreams do come true as Gauff crowned US tennis queen

All you MUST know about US Open champ Coco Gauff

All you MUST know about US Open champ Coco Gauff

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances