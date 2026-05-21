Indian Mountaineer Tulasi Reddy Palpunoori's Inspiring Journey To Mount Everest Summit

Hyderabad's Tulasi Reddy Palpunoori realises his dream of scaling Mount Everest after years of dedicated training and unwavering perseverance, inspiring others with his remarkable journey.

IMAGE: Tulasi Reddy Palpunoori, from Bowrampet village near Hyderabad, has successfully summited Mount Everest after years of discipline, endurance training, and relentless preparation. Photograph: Tulasi Reddy Palpunoori/Instagram

Key Points Tulasi Reddy Palpunoori, an Indian mountaineer, has successfully summited Mount Everest.

Tulasi's journey began with a simple desire to get fit, evolving into a passion for endurance sports and mountaineering.

He completed multiple runs, the Ironman challenge, and high-altitude expeditions before Everest.

Tulasi climbed challenging mountains like Mount Elbrus, Aconcagua, and Mount Kilimanjaro.

For many, climbing Mount Everest is the ultimate adventure. But for Indian mountaineer Tulasi Reddy Palpunoori, it became a journey of resilience, discipline, transformation, and perseverance that inspired people.

Tulasi, from Bowrampet village near Hyderabad, has successfully summited Mount Everest after years of discipline, endurance training, and relentless preparation.

Tulasi Reddy's Transformation to Mountaineering

What makes Tulasi's story inspiring is how ordinarily it began. Once a foodie who simply wanted to get fit, he gradually transformed gym workouts and healthier living into a passion for endurance sports and mountaineering.

Over time, he completed multiple local runs, the demanding Ironman challenge, and several high-altitude expeditions across the world.

Previous Mountaineering Achievements

Along the way, Tulasi climbed several challenging mountains across the world, including Mount Elbrus (5,642 m), Aconcagua (6,961 m), Mount Kilimanjaro (5,895 m) and Kang Yatse (6,400 m).

Gratitude and Support

"Everest was the result of years of discipline, sacrifice, and consistent preparation. This achievement belongs to everyone who supported me throughout the journey," Tulasi said.

He credited his family, Sherpa team, friends, and expedition guides Bharath Thammineni and Romil Barthwal from Boots and Crampons for supporting him throughout the journey.

"Today is one of the proudest moments for our family. Years of sacrifice, courage, and determination have finally led Tulasi to stand on top of the world," the family shared.