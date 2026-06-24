TTFI Explains Manika Batra's Omission From Asian Games Team

Discover why multiple Commonwealth Games gold medallist Manika Batra was excluded from India's Asian Games table tennis squad, as the TTFI clarifies its stringent selection criteria.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Manika Batra/Instagram

Key Points Manika Batra was excluded from India's Asian Games table tennis squad despite her name being considered.

The Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) cited strict adherence to existing selection criteria for her omission.

Criteria include 50% weightage to national ranking, 40% to international ranking, and 10% selector discretion.

Batra lacked a national ranking due to non-participation in national events and was not in the top 50 ITTF world rankings at selection time.

The final five-member women's team was decided through a collective decision and voting process by the selection committee.

Manika Batra's name was duly considered but the selection committee strictly followed the existing criteria that resulted in her exclusion from India's Asian Games squad, TTFI said in its response to the table tennis star on Wednesday. Manika, multiple times Commonwealth Games gold medallist and Asian Games medallist, had questioned her omission from the squad for the Games in Japan and sought a clarification from Table Tennis Federation of India on last week.

Understanding TTFI's Selection Policy

In its response, TTFI made it clear that the selection committee only went by the existing criteria that gives 50 percent weightage to national ranking, 40 percent to international rankings and the 10 percent is left for the selectors' discretion. Manika, ranked 51 in the latest ITTF rankings, missed out on her selection as she had not taken part in national events due to which she did not have a national ranking. A top-50 spot in world rankings would have given her an automatic spot but she was not in that bracket when the team was selected on June 9.

Comprehensive Assessment Led To Decision

According to a TTFI source Manika's non-selection was not due to any single factor. "The decision was based on the cumulative assessment undertaken by the selection committee in accordance with the Selection Policy, including National performance evaluation, Global performance evaluation, Comparative assessment of competing players, Team composition considerations, Medal prospects and strategic suitability and the views expressed and votes cast by the Selection Committee members," the source said. "Upon completion of this exercise, the Committee determined that the selected five-member team was the most suitable for the Asian Games 2026," added the source.

Voting Process For Team Composition

Manika is part of the reserves alongside Swastika Ghosh. The source informed that voting was done to decide on the fifth member of the women's team. She happened to be Suthirtha Mukherjee. "There was unanimity regarding the first four women players selected. For the fifth and final team composition, voting was conducted among the competing candidates. Sutirtha Mukherjee secured eight votes, while no votes were cast in favour of Swastika Ghosh for that position. "For the first reserve position, Ms Swastika Ghosh secured six votes, while Manika secured two. For the second reserve position, she secured eight votes and were accordingly selected as the second reserve. "The final outcome, therefore, reflected the collective decision of the duly constituted Selection Committee following discussion and voting. "Her candidature was duly considered. The decision was taken bona fide, in accordance with the governing policy and within the timelines set by the IOA," added the source in a reference to Manika. The deadline to send entries to Indian Olympic Association (IOA) was June 10.