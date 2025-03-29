HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » TT legend Sharath Kamal bows out after WTT loss

TT legend Sharath Kamal bows out after WTT loss

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 29, 2025 22:01 IST

x

Sharath Kamal

IMAGE: Sharath Kamal acknowledges the crowd after finishing his two-decade long table tennis in Chennai on Saturday. Photographs: WTT Star Contender 2025

Achanta Sharath Kamal's illustrious two-decade career came to an end on Saturday as he lost to Snehit Suravajjula in the men's singles round of 16 match at the WTT Star Contender 2025 in Chennai.

Facing his doubles partner and one of India's brightest emerging talents, Sharath battled valiantly but was beaten 3-0 (11-9, 11-8, 11-9).

Snehit's composed and precise play secured a close-fought victory, symbolizing a generational shift in Indian table tennis.

Sharath Kamal

The match was part of a landmark day for Indian table tennis, with Manav Thakkar becoming the first Indian male to reach a WTT Star Contender quarter-final. His success, alongside Snehit's triumph, marked a 'Passing of the Torch' moment in the sport.

Sharath's farewell match, held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai, was met with cheers from an appreciative crowd honouring his unmatched contributions to Indian table tennis.

Sharath Kamal

In front of cheering fans at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Sharath played a spirited exhibition match against Egypt's Omar Assar, which served as his final good-bye, before delivering an emotional address to the gathered crowd, during which he underlined his intent to continue contributing to table tennis -- albeit from the other side.

 

"Somewhere down the line I had felt it's enough and I wanted to explore the possibility of giving back to the sport from the other side of the court. I have done my part as a player, I felt I had contributed enough to the country as a player, and I want to contribute from the other side, as an administrator, or a coach, a mentor, or even as just a senior player,” Sharath said, while thanking family, friends, fans, employers IndianOil, SDAT, Stupa Sports Analytics, Ultimate Table Tennis, TTFI, and ITTF.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Tough day for Indian wrestlers at Asian Championship
Tough day for Indian wrestlers at Asian Championship
'Indian boxers will not miss any events'
'Indian boxers will not miss any events'
'Man City don't deserve any perks, not even a watch!'
'Man City don't deserve any perks, not even a watch!'
JSW Indian Open: Teen sensation Anahat triumphs
JSW Indian Open: Teen sensation Anahat triumphs
Gurindervir is India's fastest man!
Gurindervir is India's fastest man!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

11 Tantalisingly Yummy Biryani Recipes

webstory image 2

Malaika, Tamannaah Dazzle At Fashion Week

webstory image 3

The Hidden Realms Of 10 Amazing Indian Caves

VIDEOS

Disha Patani rocks a white-on-white ensemble at the airport0:26

Disha Patani rocks a white-on-white ensemble at the airport

Massive crowd throng Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Samadhi on his death anniversary2:34

Massive crowd throng Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Samadhi...

Shah Rukh Khan looks suave in a long jacket at airport0:33

Shah Rukh Khan looks suave in a long jacket at airport

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD