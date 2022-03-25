TT: Batra-Sathiyan bag silver, bronze for Sharath Kamal

IMAGE: G Sathiyan and Manika Batra all smiles after their silver at the WTT Contender 22 in Doha on Thursday. Photograph: G Sathiyan/Twitter

India ended their campaign with two medals as Manika Batra and Gnanasekaran Sathiyan pocketed the silver in mixed doubles while Achanta Sharath Kamal bagged a bronze in the men's singles of the WTT Contender 2022 in Doha at Lusail Sports Arena.

In mixed doubles, the third seed Indian pair of Batra and Sathiyan were no match to their opponents and lost to the top-seeded Chinese Taipei pair of Lin Yun-Ju and Cheng I-Ching 4-11, 5-11, 3-11.

In men's singles, India's Achanta Sharath Kamal went down fighting 3-4 (5-11, 11-8, 6-11, 11-7, 11-5, 10-12, 9-11) in the semi-finals against China's Yuan Licen. The veteran Indian paddler fought hard but lost eventually, taking India's tally to two medals with one silver and one bronze.