News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » TT: Batra-Sathiyan bag silver, bronze for Sharath Kamal

TT: Batra-Sathiyan bag silver, bronze for Sharath Kamal

Source: ANI
March 25, 2022 13:15 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

G Sathiyan and Manika Batra all smiles after their silver at the WTT Contender 22 in Doha on Thursday

IMAGE: G Sathiyan and Manika Batra all smiles after their silver at the WTT Contender 22 in Doha on Thursday. Photograph: G Sathiyan/Twitter

India ended their campaign with two medals as Manika Batra and Gnanasekaran Sathiyan pocketed the silver in mixed doubles while Achanta Sharath Kamal bagged a bronze in the men's singles of the WTT Contender 2022 in Doha at Lusail Sports Arena.

 

In mixed doubles, the third seed Indian pair of Batra and Sathiyan were no match to their opponents and lost to the top-seeded Chinese Taipei pair of Lin Yun-Ju and Cheng I-Ching 4-11, 5-11, 3-11.

In men's singles, India's Achanta Sharath Kamal went down fighting 3-4 (5-11, 11-8, 6-11, 11-7, 11-5, 10-12, 9-11) in the semi-finals against China's Yuan Licen. The veteran Indian paddler fought hard but lost eventually, taking India's tally to two medals with one silver and one bronze.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
Italy 'destroyed' by failure to qualify for World Cup: Chiellini
Italy 'destroyed' by failure to qualify for World Cup: Chiellini
Saina knocked out of Swiss Open
Saina knocked out of Swiss Open
Swiss Open: Sindhu storms into quarters
Swiss Open: Sindhu storms into quarters
RRR Review
RRR Review
Good Morning Captain 'Rockstar'
Good Morning Captain 'Rockstar'
WATCH Ranveer, Rana, Pawan On OTT
WATCH Ranveer, Rana, Pawan On OTT
Inspiring! The Story Behind Kangana's Sari
Inspiring! The Story Behind Kangana's Sari

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

Good Morning Captain 'Rockstar'

Good Morning Captain 'Rockstar'

SEE: Hardik, Rashid, Lockie Practice

SEE: Hardik, Rashid, Lockie Practice

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances