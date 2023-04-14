News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Tsitsipas dumped out of Monte Carlo Masters

Tsitsipas dumped out of Monte Carlo Masters

April 14, 2023 19:45 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Monte Carlo Masters

IMAGE: Russia's Andrey Rublev celebrates winning his quarter final match against Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff. Photograph: Eric Gaillard/Reuters

Champion Stefanos Tsitsipas crashed out of the Monte Carlo Masters when he slumped to a 6-2, 6-4 defeat against American Taylor Fritz in the quarter-finals on Friday.

Greek second seed Tsitsipas, who triumphed at the Monte Carlo Country Club in the last two editions, was never in the mix against Fritz, who reached the last four of a Masters event for the first time.

 

Eighth-seeded Fritz raced to a 4-0 lead in the opening set, which he wrapped by winning his service game to love.

Tsitsipas improved slightly in the second set, only for Fritz to break decisively for 4-3 with a winner. He then held firm to set up a semi-final meeting with Russian Andrey Rublev, who earlier overcame some second-set nerves to dispatch German qualifier Jan-Lennard Struff with a 6-1, 7-6(5) victory.

Rublev lost the first game on his serve before bagging six in a row in a quick opening set, but Struff, the world number 100, found his stride in the second as the fifth seed showed signs of nerves.

Rublev broke for 4-3, only for Struff to break back in the following game and force a tiebreak, in which the Russian regained his composure to prevail on his second match point.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Spanish athlete, 50, spends 500 days alone in cave!
Spanish athlete, 50, spends 500 days alone in cave!
Preity Zinta Ups Glam Quotient In Mohali
Preity Zinta Ups Glam Quotient In Mohali
PIX: Sevilla rally to hold Man United; Juventus win
PIX: Sevilla rally to hold Man United; Juventus win
Home-away format, bigger window: WPL will see changes
Home-away format, bigger window: WPL will see changes
To take on BJP, Oppn decides to forgo differences
To take on BJP, Oppn decides to forgo differences
CBI summons Kejriwal on April 16 for questioning
CBI summons Kejriwal on April 16 for questioning
Forex reserves rise $6.30 bn to $584.75 bn
Forex reserves rise $6.30 bn to $584.75 bn

IPL 2023

IPL 2023

More like this

Rehabilitating Nadal pulls out of Barcelona Open

Rehabilitating Nadal pulls out of Barcelona Open

Dodging air raids, Ukraine team plays on

Dodging air raids, Ukraine team plays on

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances