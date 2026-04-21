TSI Racing To Make WRC Debut In Rally Islas Canarias

Indian team TSI Racing, led by Dean Mascarenhas and Gagan Karumbaiah, is set to make its debut in the FIA World Rally Championship's WRC3 class at the challenging Rally Islas Canarias.

Photograph: FIA African Rally Championship/Instagram

Key Points TSI Racing will debut in the FIA World Rally Championship's WRC3 class at Rally Islas Canarias.

Dean Mascarenhas and Gagan Karumbaiah will drive a Ford Fiesta Rally3 in the competition.

The rally features 18 special stages covering 301.30km on asphalt.

TSI Racing previously supported Indian drivers like Gaurav Gill and Naren Kumar in WRC.

Mascarenhas and Karumbaiah aim to make a smooth transition to the world stage with support from PH Sport.

TSI Racing will return to the global stage with Dean Mascarenhas and co-driver Gagan Karumbaiah set to make their FIA World Rally Championship debut in the WRC3 class at Rally Islas Canarias, beginning on Thursday.

The 50th edition of the rally, based in Gran Canaria, will feature 18 special stages covering 301.30km, run entirely on asphalt.

Indian Team Enters WRC3 Competition

Driving a Ford Fiesta Rally3, the Indian duo will compete in a strong WRC3 field across the fast and technical tarmac stages over four days.

Their entry marks the return of a team that has long contributed to India's international rallying ambitions.

Support For Mascarenhas and Karumbaiah

With support from PH Sport, Mascarenhas and Karumbaiah will look to make a smooth transition to the world stage.

The programme follows Mascarenhas' dominant 2025 Indian National Rally Championship campaign and signals a structured push into global competition.

TSI Racing's History In Rallying

Under its earlier Sidvin banner, the team had helped Indian drivers like Gaurav Gill and Naren Kumar break into the WRC circuit.

"This is a moment I've been working toward for a long time," Mascarenhas said.

"Gagan and I have put in a lot of work together, and TSI Racing has given us everything we need. The WRC is the biggest stage - and we're going there to give it everything we've got. The testing went well and we feel prepared in the new car and the new setup."

Karumbaiah, the reigning national co-driver champion, will play a crucial role with his pace notes and race management on unfamiliar terrain.

This event marks a significant step for Indian motorsport on the global stage. Indian fans will be keenly watching to see how the team performs against international competition. The experience gained could pave the way for more Indian teams and drivers to participate in future WRC events.