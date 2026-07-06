Trump vs UEFA explodes over FIFA Balogun decision

Former US President Donald Trump's direct intervention with FIFA President Gianni Infantino to overturn U.S. striker Folarin Balogun's World Cup red-card ban has ignited a major controversy, with European football body UEFA condemning the move as an 'unprecedented' breach of sporting integrity.

IMAGE: Folarin Balogun of the US is shown a red card by referee Raphael Claus. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Key Points Donald Trump contacted FIFA President Gianni Infantino, leading to the suspension of U.S. striker Folarin Balogun's red-card ban for the World Cup.

UEFA and several national football federations have strongly criticised FIFA's decision, calling it 'unprecedented' and a threat to the integrity of the game.

The Royal Belgian Football Association is challenging Balogun's eligibility for their match against the U.S., expressing deep concern over the events.

Former Liverpool boss Juergen Klopp and ex-FIFA chief Sepp Blatter also condemned the intervention, highlighting concerns about political influence in sport.

FIFA suspended Balogun's one-match ban for a one-year probationary period without rescinding the red card itself, following a tackle during the U.S.' win over Bosnia and Herzegovina.

President Donald Trump on Monday said FIFA's move to suspend U.S. striker Folarin Balogun's red-card ban at the World Cup was a "brilliant decision" after he personally contacted global soccer boss Gianni Infantino on the matter, but European soccer body UEFA said FIFA had "crossed a red line".

The affair has thrown a spotlight on FIFA's disciplinary process and prompted the Belgians, who play the U.S. later on Monday for a place in the quarter-finals, to challenge Balogun's eligibility for the match. The player was sent off for a tackle during the U.S.' win over Bosnia and Herzegovina, a punishment that usually carries an automatic one-match ban.

Trump's Intervention and FIFA's Decision

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump holds up a red card as he meets with FIFA President Gianni Infantino in the Office of the White House in Washington. Photograph: Leah Millis/Reuters

Trump, speaking in the Oval Office, said he had contacted Infantino to ask him for a review of the case. "He (Balogun) didn't do anything wrong and he is our best player," Trump said. "When they take your best player and say 'You can't play' it's very unfair."

"I think they made a really brilliant decision," Trump said. "I asked for a review. If they would not allow a top player to play I think it (the World Cup) would have had a big stain. I related that feeling."

FIFA instead suspended the ban for a one-year probationary period without rescinding the card itself. Trump thanked FIFA on Truth Social "for doing what was right, and reversing a great injustice," while the White House celebrated Balogun's reinstatement with a post on X saying: "USA-USA-USA."

Widespread Criticism and Concerns Over Integrity

The incident has rapidly become the tournament's biggest talking point, overshadowing tactics and team selection and instead putting the focus on the relations between sport and political power.

"We express our disbelief at such an unprecedented, incomprehensible and unjustifiable decision," UEFA said on Monday, adding that: "Yesterday's decision ... crossed a red line". "When the certainty of rules is no longer guaranteed by its guardians, the integrity of the game is at stake and the credibility of a competition is undermined."

Several national football federations have been equally critical of FIFA's decision. "It is fundamental that the existing regulations are predictable, transparent, and equal for everyone. If a red card, which normally leads to a suspension, is then postponed in the middle of an ongoing championship without clarity as to why and how the regulations should apply, we find that very problematic," Swedish Football Association President Simon Astrom told TT.

Eligibility Challenge and Political Sphere Spillover

The Royal Belgian Football Association said it was challenging FIFA's decision to declare Balogun eligible to play on Monday. "The RBFA has still not received any decision or any explanation from FIFA regarding this matter," it said in a statement. "Regardless of the sporting outcome of this match, the RBFA is deeply concerned by the course of events and will continue to fight in the coming hours, days and months in defence of the fundamental principles of ethics, fair competition, and the interests of football as a whole."

The high-profile criticism also echoed that from some big names in the sport. "This is our sport, not theirs," said former Liverpool boss Juergen Klopp, in talks to become the new Germany coach. "If Donald Trump and Gianni Infantino really sorted this out between themselves, it is madness; it calls everything into question. These two people, who know nothing about football, should have absolutely nothing to do with this."

As criticism spilled over into the political sphere, the European Commissioner for Sport warned against "the weaponisation of sport for political purposes." Within minutes, Sunday's decision to suspend the ban was dominating sports bulletins and talk shows as pundits, commentators and former players argued over whether FIFA had upheld justice or undermined its own rules.

FIFA did not respond to Reuters' requests for comment about the decision and Trump's call with Infantino. It is not the first time this year that FIFA has been accused of mixing politics with sport, with FIFA boss Infantino attending President Trump's Board of Peace meeting in February and facing subsequent questions about the body's political neutrality.

Former FIFA Boss Weighs In

Even former FIFA boss Sepp Blatter, who stepped down in 2015 amid corruption allegations, joined the criticism. "Red cards are not overturned by political phone calls. They are overturned by rules, evidence and independent bodies," he said. "If a U.S. President intervenes with the FIFA President — and a player is suddenly cleared before a World Cup knockout match — the question is unavoidable: Quo vadis, FIFA? Football must never become a playground for political power."