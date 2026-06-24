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Trump to present trophy at 2026 FIFA World Cup final, says Infantino

June 24, 2026 01:53 IST 2 Minutes Read
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US President Donald Trump will present the World Cup final trophy on July 19 at New York New Jersey Stadium alongside FIFA president Gianni Infantino, highlighting their close public sporting association.

Donald Trump

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump with the World Cup trophy during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw Pool in Washington, DC, on December 5, 2025. Photograph: Jia Haocheng/Reuters

Key Points

  • US President Donald Trump will present the World Cup trophy at the final on July 19 at New York New Jersey Stadium, FIFA president Gianni Infantino confirmed.
  • Infantino said he will join Trump on stage for the presentation, underscoring their close public relationship and previous collaborations in major sporting events.
  • The stadium, which previously hosted the Club World Cup final, is among multiple venues across the United States, Canada and Mexico for the ongoing tournament.

US President Donald Trump will be on hand to present the World Cup final trophy on July 19 at New York New Jersey Stadium, FIFA president Gianni Infantino said on Tuesday.

Infantino Highlights Growing Ties with US President

The global soccer boss has fostered an increasingly chummy relationship with the US president and in December awarded him the inaugural edition of his invented FIFA Peace Prize, as Trump sought out sport's mega-watt spotlight.

"We will be together with the president enjoying the final and handing the trophy to the winner, of course, together," Infantino said on the "Fox and Friends" television programme.

FIFA said it had no comment beyond Infantino's televised remarks.

      • FIFA Shows Red Card to Broadcaster After On-Air Outburst!

New York New Jersey Stadium to Host Showpiece Event

Trump was met with boos and cheers when he handed the trophy to Club World Cup winners Chelsea last year and stood in the middle of the team during their trophy lift, to the confusion of some players, in the same East Rutherford, New Jersey, stadium.

 

He has since attended the US Open men's tennis final, the Ryder Cup golf and the NBA Finals in the greater New York metropolitan region that he once called home.

The World Cup is underway across the United States, Canada and Mexico, with New York New Jersey set to host the final among its eight matches.

Source: REUTERS
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