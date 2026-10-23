Trump calls LeBron's anthem conduct disrespectful, demands apology to US warriors

US President Donald Trump criticised LeBron James over his national anthem conduct, demanding an apology to American heroes, while reigniting debate over athletes’ gestures during patriotic ceremonies.

IMAGE: LeBron James was a leading voice in the Black Lives Matter movement in 2020. Photograph: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images/Reuters

Key Points US President Donald Trump criticised NBA superstar LeBron James over his movements during the national anthem at a recent game.

Trump demanded an apology from LeBron to American military personnel and fallen heroes.

A video shared by Trump showed James stretching his arms and making basketball shooting movements while standing with Philadelphia 76ers players during the anthem.

Trump has repeatedly criticised athletes over anthem protests, including NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s racial justice protest.

US President Donald Trump criticized NBA superstar LeBron James on Thursday for what he called disrespectful behavior during the singing of the national anthem at a recent NBA game.

"While listening to our National Anthem, LeBron James disrespects our Country," Trump said in a Truth Social post accompanied by a video showing James moving his body during the singing of the anthem.

"LeBron James should apologise to all of those Great American Warriors and Heroes who died for the American Flag, and all that our Country stands for!"

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Video Shows LeBron Stretching During National Anthem

The clip Trump shared showed James standing in line with the members of the Philadelphia 76ers, swinging his arms in a warmup-type stretch and performing basketball shooting movements.

A representative for the 76ers did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump has repeatedly criticised athletes for their behavior during pre-game renditions of the US national anthem, notably beginning with NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick's kneeling protest in support of racial justice.

Trump canceled a planned White House visit of the Super Bowl champions Philadelphia Eagles in 2018 after the team disagreed with his call for players to stand during the anthem.

James became a leading voice in the Black Lives Matter movement in 2020 and has frequently supported progressive issues as he ascended to the top of the NBA's all-time scoring list.