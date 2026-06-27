Trossard double fires Belgium into World Cup knockouts with 5-1 rout of New Zealand

Belgium emphatically defeated New Zealand 5-1 in a dominant World Cup Group G performance, securing their place in the round of 32 with key goals from Leandro Trossard and Kevin De Bruyne.

IMAGE: Kevin De Bruyne celebrates scoring Belgium's third goal against New Zealand at BC Place, Vancouver, on Friday. Photograph: Agustin Marcarian/Reuters

Key Points Belgium secured top position in World Cup Group G with a commanding 5-1 win against New Zealand.

Leandro Trossard scored two crucial goals, contributing significantly to Belgium's dominant performance.

Kevin De Bruyne also found the net, becoming Belgium's oldest World Cup goalscorer.

The victory ensures Belgium's progression to the round of 32 in the FIFA World Cup.

Leandro Trossard scored twice as Belgium thrashed New Zealand 5-1 at the World Cup in Vancouver on Friday to seal top spot in Group G and a place in the round of 32, while the Kiwis bowed out of the tournament.

Belgium finished above Egypt on goal difference after they both finished with five points from three matches, followed by Iran on three points and New Zealand on one. In the other match in the group, Egypt drew 1-1 with Iran.

IMAGE: Leandro Trossard scores Belgium's second goal. Photograph: Agustin Marcarian/Reuters

Belgium will next face one of the eight best third-placed teams.

Trossard's Double Puts Belgium in Control

IMAGE: Belgium's Romelu Lukaku scores their fourth goal. Photograph: Agustin Marcarian/Reuters

The Belgians dominated from the outset and were the only side to threaten in the opening half, enjoying the bulk of possession.

Trossard thought he had given Belgium the lead in the 11th minute, only to see his effort strike the post and bounce to safety.

Minutes later, Belgium were awarded a penalty after New Zealand defender Finn Surman was hit on the arm by Trossard's shot. However, following a VAR review, the referee ruled that Surman's arm was in a natural position and overturned the decision.

Belgium's pressure finally told in the 28th minute when Trossard converted Kevin De Bruyne's cross from close range, finishing off a well-worked move to break the deadlock.

Kevin de Bruyne Oldest To Score For Belgium

IMAGE: Belgium players acknowledge their fans after winning their match to advance to the Round of 32. Photograph: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Anne-Marie Sorvin

Trossard, 31, doubled Belgium's lead in the 50th minute, again combining effectively with De Bruyne as he latched on to a through ball, controlled it on his chest and volleyed home from close range.

New Zealand threatened when Elijah Just forced Thibaut Courtois into action in the 54th minute, the goalkeeper diving low to push away their first shot on target.

De Bruyne added a third goal soon after, striking low from the edge of the box after being set up by Trossard, taking one touch on to his left foot before driving the ball into the bottom corner. The 34-year-old became the oldest player to score for Belgium at a World Cup.

The goal drew chants of 'Oh Kevin De Bruyne' from Belgium fans at BC Place, where both sets of supporters turned out in large numbers.

New Zealand pulled one back through Just in the 84th minute, but Lukaku restored Belgium's three-goal lead with a powerful header before fellow substitute Alexis Saelemaekers added a fifth in stoppage time to compound a miserable night for New Zealand, who are still waiting for their first World Cup victory.