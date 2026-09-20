Home  » Sports » Tripura Government Allocates 30 Acres For State-Of-Art Cricket Academy

Tripura Government Allocates 30 Acres For State-Of-Art Cricket Academy

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk September 20, 2026 18:55 IST 3 Minutes Read
google preferred source
x

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has announced a significant boost for local cricket, with the state government allocating 30 acres of land to the Tripura Cricket Association for a modern academy aimed at nurturing budding talent and enhancing sports infrastructure.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Tripura government has allocated 30 acres of land in Sekerkote for a new, modern cricket academy.
  • The academy aims to provide specialist training and facilities for promising cricketers in Tripura.
  • TCA has appointed 16 spotters across eight sub-divisions to identify young talent from villages.
  • All-weather practice grounds are planned for Kaiashahar and Belonia to ensure year-round training.
  • The international cricket ground at Narsingarh is nearing completion after a two-year delay.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday said the state government has given 30 acres of land to Tripura Cricket Association (TCA) for setting up a modern cricket academy.

Addressing the annual prize distribution ceremony of TCA at Rabindra Bhavan, the chief minister said the state government has been helping the TCA to provide the best facilities to budding players.

 

Boosting Cricket Talent In Tripura

"The TCA wanted to buy land for setting up a cricket academy, but I requested them to submit a proposal to the government for land. Accordingly, TCA had applied for land, and the government has allocated a plot measuring 30 acres at Sekerkote in West Tripura district to the TCA," he said. Saha said once the cricket academy is established, promising cricketers from the state could undergo specialist training under the guidance of coaches.

Asserting that the state has no dearth of talent, the chief minister said he had proposed to appoint spotters to pick promising youths from the village level. "It is good that the TCA has appointed 16 spotters so far for eight sub-divisions. Their primary job will be to tour the villages, watch the game and pick the potential young players," he said.

"The TCA has decided to build all-weather practice grounds in two district headquarters - Kaiashahar and Belonia - so that players could practice without any hindrance," he said. Saha said the international cricket ground at Narsingarh in West Tripura is on the verge of completion after construction work was stalled for two years.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

tripura cricketcricket academymanik sahatripura cricket associationsports infrastructure

More From Rediff

Chess Olympiad: India men down Spain; women crush Mongolia

Chess Olympiad: India men down Spain; women crush Mongolia
Gukesh Leads India To Victory At Chess Olympiad

Gukesh Leads India To Victory At Chess Olympiad
EPL: Brilliant Brighton Rout Champions Arsenal

EPL: Brilliant Brighton Rout Champions Arsenal

Related Stories

Cricket and sports academy to come up in Leh: Thakur

Cricket and sports academy to come up in Leh: Thakur

Web Stories

10 Unforgettable Monsoon Moments

10 Unforgettable Monsoon Moments
What Samsung Galaxy A07s Offers

What Samsung Galaxy A07s Offers
Meet The Xiaomi 18 Fold

Meet The Xiaomi 18 Fold

FIFA World Cup 2026

FIFA World Cup 2026