Tripura Government Allocates 30 Acres For State-Of-Art Cricket Academy

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has announced a significant boost for local cricket, with the state government allocating 30 acres of land to the Tripura Cricket Association for a modern academy aimed at nurturing budding talent and enhancing sports infrastructure.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Tripura government has allocated 30 acres of land in Sekerkote for a new, modern cricket academy.

The academy aims to provide specialist training and facilities for promising cricketers in Tripura.

TCA has appointed 16 spotters across eight sub-divisions to identify young talent from villages.

All-weather practice grounds are planned for Kaiashahar and Belonia to ensure year-round training.

The international cricket ground at Narsingarh is nearing completion after a two-year delay.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday said the state government has given 30 acres of land to Tripura Cricket Association (TCA) for setting up a modern cricket academy.

Addressing the annual prize distribution ceremony of TCA at Rabindra Bhavan, the chief minister said the state government has been helping the TCA to provide the best facilities to budding players.

Boosting Cricket Talent In Tripura

"The TCA wanted to buy land for setting up a cricket academy, but I requested them to submit a proposal to the government for land. Accordingly, TCA had applied for land, and the government has allocated a plot measuring 30 acres at Sekerkote in West Tripura district to the TCA," he said. Saha said once the cricket academy is established, promising cricketers from the state could undergo specialist training under the guidance of coaches.

Asserting that the state has no dearth of talent, the chief minister said he had proposed to appoint spotters to pick promising youths from the village level. "It is good that the TCA has appointed 16 spotters so far for eight sub-divisions. Their primary job will be to tour the villages, watch the game and pick the potential young players," he said.

"The TCA has decided to build all-weather practice grounds in two district headquarters - Kaiashahar and Belonia - so that players could practice without any hindrance," he said. Saha said the international cricket ground at Narsingarh in West Tripura is on the verge of completion after construction work was stalled for two years.