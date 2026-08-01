Tripura's Asmita Dey Secures India's First Women's Judo Gold

Indian judoka Asmita Dey has etched her name in history by securing the first-ever Commonwealth Games gold medal for an Indian woman in the 48 kg judo category, bringing immense pride to Tripura and the nation.

Key Points Asmita Dey won a gold medal in the women's 48 kg judo category at the Commonwealth Games.

She is the first Indian woman judoka to achieve a Commonwealth Games gold medal.

Dey, from Tripura, defeated Canada's Heidi Quach in the final match.

Chief Minister Manik Saha and Sports Minister Tinku Roy lauded her historic achievement.

Her victory is seen as a significant inspiration for aspiring sportspersons across India.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha congratulated judoka Asmita Dey for winning the gold medal in the women's 48 kg category at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, describing her achievement as a historic moment for both the state and the country. Saha said Dey, a resident of Dakshin Sonaicharri in South Tripura's Belonia, became the first Indian woman judoka to win a Commonwealth Games gold medal.

Asmita Dey's Historic Achievement

"Tripura's daughter Asmita Dey creates history! A daughter of Tripura has once again brought glory to the state on the international stage. The talented judoka from Belonia has achieved a historic feat by winning the gold medal in the 48 kg judo category at the Commonwealth Games," he said in a social media post on Friday night. The CM said Dey's dedication, hard work and self-confidence would inspire the younger generation across the country. "Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to the talented athlete born on the soil of Tripura. Her success is a matter of pride for the entire state and the nation," he added.

Sports Minister Tinku Roy also congratulated Dey, saying her victory had opened a new chapter in the history of Indian women's judo at the Commonwealth Games. "Her remarkable victory has filled the nation with pride. Congratulations to Asmita Dey for this historic achievement. Her dedication, determination and exceptional performance will inspire aspiring sportspersons across the country," Roy said in a social media post.

The 23-year-old Asmita became the first Indian judoka to win a Commonwealth Games gold after producing a stirring comeback to beat Canada's Heidi Quach in the women's 48kg final.