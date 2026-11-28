The prestigious Rs one crore Trident Open golf tournament is set to kick off on December 1 in Chandigarh, attracting a stellar lineup of 120 Indian and international golf stars.

Photograph: Matthew Childs/Reuters

Key Points The second edition of the Trident Open golf event, with a prize purse of Rs one crore, begins on December 1.

Top Indian golfers like Shubhankar Sharma, Yuvraj Sandhu, and defending champion Manu Gandas are participating.

The tournament will also feature prominent international players from Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Czech Republic, Nepal, and Uganda.

This is a 72-hole stroke-play tournament featuring a field of 120 players.

The second edition of the Rs one crore Trident Open golf event will be held here from December 1.

The field includes leading Indian names such as Shubhankar Sharma, Yuvraj Sandhu, Veer Ahlawat, Om Prakash Chouhan, Khalin Joshi, Rashid Khan, Ajeetesh Sandhu, Rahil Gangjee and defending champion Manu Gandas.

The prominent foreign names in the field include Sri Lankans N Thangaraja and B G Lalith Kumara, Bangladeshis Jamal Hossain, Badal Hossain and Md Akbar Hossain, Czech Republic's Stepan Danek, Nepal's Subash Tamang and Uganda's Joshua Seale.

This is a 72-hole stroke-play tournament featuring a field of 120 players.