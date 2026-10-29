Tribunal slaps Neymar with two-match ban over mouth-covering rule violation

Santos captain Neymar received a two-match ban for covering his mouth during an altercation with Bahia’s Rodrigo Nestor, extending his absence to three games pending appeal.

IMAGE: Neymar is not expected to return to action until late November. Photograph: Thiago Bernardes/Reuters

Key Points Santos captain Neymar received a two-match suspension for covering his mouth during an on-field confrontation with Bahia midfielder Rodrigo Nestor.

Already suspended for Wednesday’s game against Palmeiras due to accumulated yellow cards, Neymar will miss three matches in total and can appeal the ruling.

The latest sanction comes three months after Neymar became the first Brazilian top-flight player temporarily removed under a new rule targeting goalkeeper time-wasting.

Santos captain Neymar has been handed a two-match suspension for covering his mouth while arguing with an opponent during Saturday's 1-1 Brazilian Serie A draw with Bahia, Brazil's Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD) said on Wednesday.

The 34-year-old was sent off following an altercation with Bahia midfielder Rodrigo Nestor, and the sports tribunal found him guilty of violating the Vinicius Jr. rule that forbids players from covering their mouths during on-field confrontations.

The STJD said the referee's report also noted that Neymar, after being sent off, ran towards the visitors' bench to confront his opponent and had to be restrained by teammates.

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Neymar Faces Three-Match Absence

The suspension means Neymar will miss Santos' next three matches.

He is already banned for Wednesday's league game against Palmeiras after accumulating three yellow cards and will serve two additional matches for the protocol violation.

Neymar and Santos can appeal the ruling regarding the violation.

The latest suspension comes three months after Neymar became the first player in Brazil's top flight to be temporarily removed from the field under a new rule being tested in the league to curb time-wasting by goalkeepers.