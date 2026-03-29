Khelo India Tribal Games: Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Mizoram Secure Golds

Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Mizoram emerged as top performers at the Khelo India Tribal Games, showcasing their prowess in wrestling and weightlifting events.

IMAGE: All photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

Key Points Jharkhand and Himachal Pradesh each won two gold medals in wrestling at the Khelo India Tribal Games.

Mizoram secured two gold medals in weightlifting, boosting their position in the overall standings.

Karnataka leads the overall medals tally, followed by Odisha, while hosts Chhattisgarh slipped to ninth.

Arunachal Pradesh's Sambo Lapung won gold in the men's 100kg weightlifting category.

Maharashtra's weightlifter Sakshi Burkule dominated the women's 86kg category, securing a gold medal for her state.

Jharkhand and Himachal Pradesh clinched two gold medals each on the opening day of wrestling competition in Ambikapur while Mizoram bagged a couple of gold medals to wrap up the weightlifting competition on the fifth day of the Khelo India Tribal Games (KITG) 2026 here on Sunday.

Jharkhand opened their gold medal account with Poonam Oraon winning the women's 50kg final against Geetha K of Telangana 6-3 while Anjit Kumar Munda won the men's 67kg greco roman final beating Gujarat's Mukesh Vasva by technical superiority.

Himachal Pradesh's two gold medals came through Navish Kumar (97kg GR) and Priyanka Chaudhary (women's 62kg) while Mizoram took their gold medals tally to four with Zosangzuali (women's +86kg) and David Zohmingmawia (men's +110 kg) finishing on top of the podium. These golds catapulted Mizoram to fifth place in the overall medals standing..

Overall Standings at Khelo India Tribal Games

Karnataka continue to top the overall standings with 15 gold, six silver and four bronze medals while Odisha are second with nine gold, four silver and 10 bronze. Hosts Chhattisgarh, which won a silver (Rishika Kashyap) and bronze (Lucky Babu Markam) from weightlifting, slipped to ninth in the medal standings..

Weightlifting Highlights

Weightlifter Sambo Lapung helped Arunachal Pradesh leapfrog Assam to third place when he clinched the men's 100kg gold with a total lift of 299kg..

David Lal Zawmdika of Mizoram finished second with a total of 270kg with the bronze medal going to Chhattisgarh's Lucky Babu with a total of 261kg.

Maharashtra also made their move on the medals tally as weightlifter Sakshi Burkule helped the state win their second gold medal with a dominant showing in women's 86kg category. Her total of 150kg was 29kg more than silver winner Rishika Kashyap of Chhattisgarh..

Sakshi led from the front and was hardly challenged. It was a good show by Rishika who played within her limits and chose her weights well to finish on the podium.

Wrestler Vinod Salkar then added a gold to Maharashtra's tally by topping the Nordic competition in men's 125kg freestyle competition.

Jammu and Kashmir also opened their medal account on Sunday by winning a gold and silver in wrestling competition. Munir Hussain defeated Maharashtra's Vikram Pawar 11-1 by technical superiority in the first round to win the men's 74kg freestyle gold while Shama Hoon lost to Himachal Pradesh's Navish Kumar in the 97kg greco roman final.