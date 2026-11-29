Defending champions Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand faced a disappointing defeat in the women's doubles final of the Syed Modi India International Super 300 badminton tournament on Sunday, highlighting the intense competition in the sport.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Defending champions Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand lost the women's doubles final on Sunday.

The Indian pair squandered a one-game advantage in the Syed Modi India International Super 300 tournament.

They won the first game 24-22 but lost the subsequent games 12-21 and 19-21.

Teen sensation Tanvi Sharma is set to play in the women's singles final later in the day.

Defending champions and top seeds Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand failed to live up to the billing and squandered a game advantage to go down in three games in the women's doubles final of the Syed Modi India International Super 300 badminton tournament here on Sunday.

Treesa and Gayatri took the first game 24-22 before losing the edge and going down 12-21 in the second game.

The Indians were in control in the decider before losing their steam to go down 19-21 and concede the title.

Later in the day, teen sensation and second seed Tanvi Sharma will meet fourth seed Supanida Katethong of Thailand in the women's singles final.