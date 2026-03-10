Indian Pair's Swiss Open Campaign Cut Short by Injury

Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand's promising run at the Swiss Open badminton tournament was unfortunately cut short due to an injury, while Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty prepare to compete.

Photograph: BAI Media/X

Key Points Indian women's doubles pair Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand retire hurt in their first-round match at the Swiss Open.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are set to begin their campaign after an early exit at the All England Championships.

P V Sindhu withdraws from the Swiss Open to recover after being stranded in Dubai due to airspace restrictions.

The Indian women's doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand retired hurt while trailing 7-13 in the opening game against Chinese Taipei's Hu Ling Fang and Jheng Yu Chieh in their first round match at the Swiss Open Super 300 badminton tournament here on Tuesday.

India's world No. 4 men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will begin their campaign later in the day against Singapore's Eng Keat Wesley Koh and Junsuke Kubo.

The Indian duo will be looking to bounce back after suffering an opening round exit at the All England Championships last week.

In another men's doubles match, Hariharan Amsakarunan and M. R. Arjun will face Chinese Taipei's Chen Zhi Ray and Lin Yu Chieh.

Two-time Olympic medallist P V Sindhu has pulled out of the Super 300 meet as she recovers from her three-day ordeal in Dubai after being stranded due to Gulf airspace restrictions.