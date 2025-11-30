Treesa-Gayatri retain Syed Modi International crown

IMAGE: Top-seeded Indian duo of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand rallied to beat Japan's Kaho Osawa and Mai Tanabe for their second title on the trot at the Syed Modi International badminton tournament, in Lucknow on Sunday . Photograph: BAI Media/X

Defending champions Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand registered a fighting three-game win over Japan's Kaho Osawa and Mai Tanabe to retain the women's doubles title at the Syed Modi International Super 300, in Lucknow on Sunday.

The top-seeded Indian duo produced an attacking masterclass to rally from a game down and outwit the World No. 35 Japanese pair 17-21, 21-13, 21-15 in a pulsating one hour and 16-minute final.

The Indians were playing only their second event since Gayatri's return from a five-month shoulder injury layoff.

The final began with a breathtaking 49-shot rally, setting the tone for a high-intensity contest as both pairs fought tooth and nail before Osawa and Tanabe edged ahead 6-3. A couple of sharp smashes from Treesa pulled the Indians level, and an Osawa forehand error helped them move to 8-6.

The Japanese, however, regrouped to take a slender lead at the interval and maintained their hold to stretch it to 18-15. A backhand cross-court return from Tanabe caught Gayatri off guard, and another Indian error handed the Japanese five game points.

Treesa and Gayatri saved two, but Tanabe closed out the opener with a smash.

Switching sides brought a momentum shift as the Indians found their rhythm and showed excellent anticipation to surge to 9-2.

Though a few shots drifted into the net, they held an 11-5 advantage at the break, bolstered by another booming Treesa smash from the backcourt.

Treesa and Gayatri continued to dictate the rallies, marching to 17-9.

Treesa's quick racquet speed and sharp movement allowed her to rain down attacking returns, taking the Indians to 20-11. They squandered two game points before a long lift from the Japanese forced the match into the decider.

In the third game, the Indians moved to 7-4 before miscommunication cost them a few points. But sharp net interceptions restored control, and a deceptive net shot from Treesa followed by another well-constructed point gave them a six-point cushion at the interval.

Osawa and Tanabe narrowed the deficit to 12-14, and later 13-15, but a fired up Treesa produced another disguised net shot, and Gayatri unleashed a sharp smash as the Indians closed in on the title.

A delicate drop from Treesa, and a wide shot from the Japanese handed India six match points, and they converted on the second to retain the crown.