Indian badminton stars Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand, Tanvi Sharma, and Unnati Hooda have made significant progress at the Syed Modi India International Super 300 tournament, with an all-Indian women's singles semifinal guaranteeing a finalist.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Defending champions Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand advanced to the women's doubles semifinals on Friday via a walkover.

Tanvi Sharma and Unnati Hooda will contest an all-Indian women's singles semifinal, ensuring an Indian finalist.

Sathwik Reddy Kanapuram and Reshika Uthayasooriyan reached the mixed doubles semifinals.

India's challenge in all men's events concluded on Friday after quarterfinal losses.

Defending champions Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand moved a step closer to a third straight women's doubles title, while Tanvi Sharma and Unnati Hooda set up an all-Indian women's singles semifinal at the Syed Modi India International Super 300 badminton tournament here on Friday.

Indian Women's Doubles And Singles Progress

Top seeds Treesa and Gayatri, who won bronze at the World Championships in New Delhi in August, advanced to the semifinals after French seventh seeds Margot Lambert and Camille Pognante conceded a walkover in the quarterfinals.

Second seed Tanvi had to dig deep against Indonesia's Ni Kadek Dhinda Amartya Pratiwi before winning 21-19, 18-21, 21-14. The 17-year-old won the Taipei Open Super 300 in August, becoming the youngest champion in the tournament's history.

Third seed Unnati, who reached the Taipei Open semifinals this year, beat compatriot Anmol Kharb 21-19, 15-21, 21-18 in another all-Indian contest.

With Tanvi and Unnati meeting in the last four, India are assured of a finalist in women's singles. Japan's top seed Riko Gunji will take on Thailand's fourth seed Supanida Katethong in the other semifinal.

Gunji ended Tasnim Mir's run with a 21-11, 21-11 win. Tasnim had earlier stunned sixth seed Kirsty Gilmour of Scotland in the pre-quarterfinals.

Mixed Doubles Success And Men's Challenge Ends

In mixed doubles, Sathwik Reddy Kanapuram and Reshika Uthayasooriyan beat compatriots Viraj Kuvale and Rutaparna Panda 21-8, 21-14 to reach the semifinals. They will face Malaysia's Wee Yee Hern and Vannee Gobi, who knocked out top seeds Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto on Thursday.

India's challenge in the men's events ended on Friday.

Tushar Suveer lost 21-19, 19-21, 9-21 to Indonesia's Prahdiska Bagas Shujiwo in the men's singles quarterfinals.

In men's doubles, third seeds Hariharan Amsakarunan and MR Arjun won the first game but went down 21-10, 12-21, 13-21 to Thai seventh seeds Chaloempon Charoenkitamorn and Worrapol Thongsa-nga.

Sai Pratheek K and Ruban Kumar Rethinasabapathi also lost 22-20, 13-21, 9-21 to Indonesian top seeds Raymond Indra and Nikolaus Joaquin.