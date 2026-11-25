Indian badminton stars, including defending champions Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand, commenced their Syed Modi India International Super 300 campaign with dominant performances and notable upset victories across various categories on Wednesday.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Defending champions Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand secured a comfortable win in their opening match on Wednesday.

In women's singles, Tanvi Sharma, Tanya Hemanth, Isharani Baruah, and Tasnim Mir advanced, with Tanya Hemanth upsetting seventh seed Devika Sihag.

Men's singles saw Tushar Suveer upset Malaysian fifth seed Justin Hoh, while qualifier Shashwat Dalal also progressed.

Indian pairs also performed well in women's and mixed doubles, with Sathwik Reddy Kanapuram and Reshika Uthayasooriyan stunning Malaysian sixth seeds.

Defending champions Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand began their bid for a hat-trick of titles with a comfortable win as Indian shuttlers made a strong start at the Syed Modi India International Super 300 badminton tournament here on Wednesday.

Defending Champions And Women's Singles Progress

Treesa and Gayatri, the world championships bronze medallists, registered a 21-8, 21-7 win over qualifiers Rashmi Ganesh and Amrutha Pramuthesh in the first round.

In women's singles, Tanvi Sharma, Tanya Hemanth, Isharani Baruah and Tasnim Mir also advanced to the second round.

Tanya scored an upset win over seventh seed Devika Sihag, while Tasnim got the better of Malvika Bansod and second seed Tanvi advanced after her opponent retired.

Tanya beat Devika, the Thailand Masters champion, 21-14, 18-21, 21-16 in an all-Indian first-round clash, while Tasnim defeated Malvika 21-17, 21-12.

Tanvi moved into the second round after Malaysia's Goh Jin Wei retired with the score at 2-1 in the opening game.

Eighth seed Isharani Baruah also advanced, beating Indonesia's Thalita Ramadhani Wiryawan 21-12, 25-23.

However, Aakarshi Kashyap lost 11-21, 10-21 to Malaysia's Wong Ling Ching, while Mansi Singh went down 14-21, 14-21 to Thai fourth seed Supanida Katethong. Anupama Upadhyaya retired while trailing 0-3 in the opening game against Thailand's Yataweemin Ketklieng.

Men's Singles Sees Upsets And Exits

In men's singles, Tushar Suveer upset Malaysian fifth seed Justin Hoh 21-11, 21-17, while qualifier Shashwat Dalal beat USA's Mark Shelley Alcala 21-14, 16-21, 21-7.

However, Kiran George lost 4-21, 18-21 to Indonesian fourth seed Richie Duta Richardo, while S Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian went down 17-21, 12-21 to Malaysian second seed Lee Zii Jia.

Doubles Teams Secure Victories

In women's doubles, eighth seeds Ashwini Bhat K and Shikha Gautam beat Diya Bheemaiah and Baruni Parshwal 21-16, 23-21. Neysa Cariappa and Pravandhika Raghavan also registered a win over Rutaparna and Swetaparna Panda, prevailing 21-17, 23-21.

In mixed doubles, Sathwik Reddy Kanapuram and Reshika Uthayasooriyan stunned Malaysian sixth seeds Wong Tien Ci and Lim Chiew Sien 24-22, 14-21, 21-15. Seventh seeds Dhruv Rawat and K Maneesha beat Mohit and Lakshita Jaglan 21-16, 21-13.

Fourth seeds Rohan Kapoor and Ruthvika Gadde retired while trailing 2-8 in the opening game against Gregoire Deschamp and Iben Bergstein.

In men's doubles, Bhargav Ram Arigela and Viswa Tej Gobburu beat Arya and Dhruv Thakore 16-21, 21-12, 21-15.