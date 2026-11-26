Indian badminton stars, including defending champions Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand, showcased strong performances at the Syed Modi India International Super 300 tournament, with multiple players advancing to the quarterfinals in various categories.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Defending champions Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand secured a straight-game victory to reach the quarterfinals on Thursday.

Four Indian women, including Tanvi Sharma, Unnati Hooda, Anmol Kharb, and Tasnim Mir, advanced to the last eight in women's singles.

Anmol Kharb defeated fifth seed Ashmita Chaliha, a Korea Masters winner this year, to enter the quarterfinal.

Tushar Suveer progressed to the men's singles quarterfinals after outclassing Shashwat Dalal.

Several other Indian pairs and singles players faced defeats across men's doubles, mixed doubles, and women's singles categories.

Defending champions Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand moved a step closer to retaining their title with a straight-game victory, while four Indian women advanced to the quarterfinals of the Syed Modi India International Super 300 badminton tournament here on Thursday.

Treesa and Gayatri, who won the world championships bronze medal in August, defeated compatriots Shreya Balaji and Pranavi Natarajan 21-9 21-8 in another lopsided contest.

Indian Women's Singles Stars Advance

In women's singles, second seed Tanvi Sharma, third seed Unnati Hooda, Anmol Kharb and Tasnim Mir advanced to the last eight with contrasting victories.

While Tanvi came back from a game down to beat Indonesia's Mutiara Ayu Puspitasari 18-21, 21-18, 21-18 in an hour and 8 minutes, Unnati beat Ishika Jaiswal of USA 21-14, 21-18 and Tasnim stunned sixth seed Kirsty Gilmour of Scotland 21-19, 21-15 in another match.

Anmol won her second-round match, beating fifth seed and compatriot Ashmita Chaliha, who won Korea Masters this year, 21-16, 21-15 to enter the quarterfinal.

Men's Singles And Doubles Progress

In men's singles, Tushar Suveer, who beat fifth seed Justin Hoh in the opening round, outclassed qualifier Shashwat Dalal 21-14, 21-12 to set up a quarterfinal spot.

In men's doubles, third seeds Hariharan Amsakarunan and MR Arjun beat France's Mael Cattoen and Lucas Renoir 21-12, 22-20 to reach the quarterfinals.

Mixed Doubles And Women's Doubles Success

Viraj Kuvale and Rutaparna Panda also outwitted France's Gregoire Deschamp and Denmark's Iben Bergstein 16-21, 21-13, 21-17 to make the mixed doubles quarterfinals, while Sathwik Reddy Kanapuram and Reshika Uthayasooriyan beat compatriots Ayush Makhija and Anagha Aravinda Pai 22-20, 21-23, 21-14 to join them.

However, Bhavya Chhabra and Aditi Bhatt lost 11-21, 14-21 to English second seeds Callum Hemming and Estelle Van Leeuwen.

In women's doubles, eighth seeds Ashwini Bhat K and Shikha Gautam beat Manya Ralhan and Reshika Uthayasooriyan 16-21, 21-12, 21-19 to also make it to the last eight.

Notable Indian Exits From The Tournament

Among others, eighth seed Isharani Baruah went down 9-21, 21-9, 17-21 to Indonesia's Ni Kadek Dhinda Amartya Pratiwi, while Tanya Hemanth lost 21-16, 13-21, 17-21 to Malaysia's Wong Ling Ching. Rakshitha Ramraj also lost 13-21, 19-21 to top seed Riko Gunji of Japan.

In men's singles, Ginpaul Sonna took a game off sixth seed Arnaud Merkle of France but lost 5-21, 21-9, 5-21, while qualifier Pranay Shettigar went down 11-21, 18-21 to second seed Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia.

In mixed doubles, top seeds Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto suffered a 20-22, 15-21 loss to Malaysia's Wee Yee Hern and Vannee Gobi. Seventh seeds Dhruv Rawat and K Maneesha also bowed out, losing 16-21, 15-21 to Indonesia's M Nawaf Khoiriyansyah and Indah Cahya Sari Jamil.

Three other Indian women's doubles pairs went out against seeded opponents.

Priya Konjengbam and Shruti Mishra lost 10-21, 6-21 to Indonesian fourth seeds Isyana Syahira Meida and Rinjani Kwinnara Nastine, Aditi Bhatt and Shravani Walekar went down 18-21, 14-21 to Thai fifth seeds Hathaithip Mijad and Napapakorn Tungkasatan.

Samriddhi Singh and Amolika Singh Sisodiya faced a 16-21, 10-21 defeat to French seventh seeds Margot Lambert and Camille Pognante.