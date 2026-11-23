India's promising young badminton talents are set to dominate the Syed Modi India International Super 300 tournament in Lucknow, with defending champions Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand leading a strong contingent aiming for top honours.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Defending champions Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand aim for a hat-trick at the Syed Modi India International Super 300 tournament, which began on Tuesday.

Top Indian badminton stars like PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen are not participating, opening opportunities for emerging talents.

Five of the eight seeds in women's singles are Indian, including recent Super 300 champions Devika Sihag, Tanvi Sharma, and Ashmita Chaliha.

HS Prannoy leads the Indian challenge in men's singles, facing Chinese Taipei's Wu Zhe Ying.

The tournament has a rich history of Indian winners, with Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu, and Lakshya Sen having previously claimed titles.

Defending champions Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand will go for a hat-trick as India's young brigade look to make a mark when the Syed Modi India International Super 300 badminton tournament begins here on Tuesday.

Top stars PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty and Kidambi Srikanth are not in the fray. That leaves the USD 250,000 event to a group of Indian shuttlers who have spent the year winning titles and beating top players on the Super 300 and Super 500 circuit.

Indian Women's Singles Stars Eye Titles

Five of the eight seeds in women's singles are Indian, and three of them are Super 300 champions this season.

Treesa and Gayatri, who registered back-to-back wins in this event in the last two years, arrive in Lucknow as world championship medallists.

In August, they won bronze at the World Championships in New Delhi, India's first women's doubles medal at the Worlds in 15 years. The top seeds open against a qualifier.

Devika Sihag, seeded seventh, won her maiden World Tour title at the Thailand Masters in February. She later reached the US Open semifinals, beating Japan's Riko Gunji, the top seed here, on the way.

Tanvi Sharma, the 17-year-old seeded second, became the youngest champion in Taipei Open history in August. A week later, fifth seed Ashmita Chaliha won the Korea Masters, becoming the first Indian to do so, as she came back from a knee injury.

Tanvi opens against Malaysia's Goh Jin Wei, the player Devika beat in the Thailand Masters final. Ashmita takes on Ukraine's Polina Buhrova, and Devika meets compatriot Tanya Hemanth.

Third seed Unnati Hooda won the Odisha Masters Super 100 last December and reached the Taipei Open semifinals this year. She opens against Ukraine's Yevheniia Kantemyr.

Eighth seed Isharani Baruah, who was runner-up at the Vietnam Open Super 100 in September, faces Indonesia's Thalita Ramadhani Wiryawan.

However, all eyes will be on the 19-year-old Rakshitha Ramraj, who stunned Tokyo Olympics champion Chen Yu Fei on her way to the quarterfinals at the Hong Kong Open last week.

The 19-year-old, who reached the Korea Masters semifinals in August, begins against a qualifier.

Among the other Indians, Mansi Singh faces fourth seed Supanida Katethong of Thailand, Aakarshi Kashyap meets Malaysia's Wong Ling Ching, and Anupama Upadhyaya takes on a qualifier.

There are two all-Indian clashes: Shriyanshi Valishetty plays Anmol Kharb, and Malvika Bansod meets Tasnim Mir.

Malvika was runner-up here in 2022, when two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu eased past young compatriot Malvika Bansod in straight games to win her second women's singles title at the Syed Modi International.

HS Prannoy Leads Men's Singles Challenge

In men's singles, third seed HS Prannoy leads the Indian charge and faces Chinese Taipei's Wu Zhe Ying. The 2023 World Championships bronze medallist had a 2025 season hit by injuries and illness. This year too has been lacklustre, with a win over world No. 5 Jonatan Christie at the Singapore Open being the highlight.

Eighth seed Tharun Mannepalli takes on England's Harry Huang. Kiran George, who won the Odisha Masters last December and reached the Taipei Open quarterfinals this year, has a tough opener against fourth seed Richie Duta Richardo of Indonesia.

Mithun Manjunath, a semifinalist here in 2022, meets seventh seed Jeon Hyeok Jin of Korea. Tushar Suveer faces fifth seed Justin Hoh of Malaysia, and S Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian takes on second seed Lee Zii Jia, also of Malaysia. Singapore's Teh Jia Heng is the top seed.

Rounak Chouhan, who reached the US Open semifinals as a qualifier in June, faces compatriot Ginpaul Sonna, while Saneeth Dayanand takes on a qualifier.

Doubles Teams And Tournament History

In men's doubles, third seeds Hariharan Amsakarunan and MR Arjun begin against compatriots Abinash Mohanty and Ayush Pattanayak. Hariharan and Arjun won the Al Ain Masters Super 100 last year and beat Christo and Toma Junior Popov at the Malaysia Masters in May. Indonesia's Raymond Indra and Nikolaus Joaquin are the top seeds.

In mixed doubles, top seeds Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto, the 2024 runners-up here, face a qualifier. Fourth seeds Rohan Kapoor and Ruthvika Gadde take on France's Gregoire Deschamp and Denmark's Iben Bergstein. Seventh seeds Dhruv Rawat and K Maneesha meet compatriots Mohit and Lakshita Jaglan.

The tournament has a long history of Indian winners. Saina Nehwal won the women's singles title in 2009, 2014 and 2015, and Sindhu matched that with wins in 2017, 2022 and 2024.

Lakshya won the men's singles crown in 2024. In the same edition, Treesa and Gayatri became the first Indian pair to win the women's doubles title here, and they defended it last year.