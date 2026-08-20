Ayush Shetty exits; Treesa-Gayatri enter quarterfinals at Badminton Worlds

India experienced a mixed day at the Badminton World Championships as Ayush Shetty's men's singles journey ended, while the formidable women's doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand powered into the quarterfinals.

IMAGE: The 19-21, 11-21 defeat was Ayush Shetty's fifth loss in eight meetings against Indonesia's Alwi Farhan. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Ayush Shetty's men's singles campaign at the World Championships concluded after a pre-quarterfinal defeat to Alwi Farhan.

Shetty had previously caused an upset by defeating world No. 1 Shi Yu Qi in the opening round.

The Indian women's doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand advanced to the quarterfinals.

Jolly and Gopichand secured a straight-game victory over Japanese seventh seeds Rin Iwanaga and Kie Nakanishi.

The women's doubles pair is on a strong comeback trail following Treesa Jolly's ankle injury earlier this year.

Ayush Shetty suffered a tame defeat against Indonesian nemesis Alwi Farhan in the men's singles pre-quarterfinals, ending India's men's singles campaign at the World Championships in New Delhi on Thursday.

The 21-year-old Shetty, who created a flutter by stunning defending champion and world No 1 Chinese Shi Yu Qi in the opening round, went down 19-21, 11-21 against world No. 12 Farhan.

It was his fifth defeat in eight meetings against the 11th seeded Indonesian, a result that brought down the curtains on India's men's singles campaign.

Lakshya Sen had bowed out of the premier tournament on Wednesday.

Women's Doubles Pair Advances

Earlier in the day, Indian women's doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand inched towards a medal by reaching the quarterfinals with a straight-game win over Japanese seventh seeds Rin Iwanaga and Kie Nakanishi.

The Indian unseeded pair, which is on a comeback trail after Treesa recovered from an injury, dished out a dominating performance to outwit world No 7 Japanese Rin and Kie 21-16, 21-12 in a lop-sided contest.

Jolly-Gopichand's Comeback Journey

Treesa and Gayatri, who were awarded the Arjuna Award for 2025, had made it to the All England Open semifinals in back-to-back years in 2022 and 2023.

They also won a Commonwealth Games bronze in 2022 and broke into the top 10 at the start of last year.

However, early this year, Treesa suffered an ankle injury while training ahead of the Asia Badminton Championships and Uber Cup.

Treesa had accidentally stepped on her partner's foot while practising, causing a twist in her ankle. The resulting MRI revealed two high-grade muscle tears and two ligament tears.

After a gruelling rehabilitation, Treesa and Gayatri returned at Indonesia Open and then played at US Open before winning the Philippine International Challenge early this month.