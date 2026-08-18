Treesa-Gayatri Stun 16th Seeds Lauren-Allison At Badminton World Championships

Indian badminton stars Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand delivered a stunning performance at the BWF World Championships, upsetting a seeded US pair to advance in the women's doubles event.

IMAGE: Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand took just 38 minutes to Lauren Lam and Allison Quynh Lee of the United States at the BWF World Championships in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Unseeded Indian pair Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand defeated 16th seeds Lauren Lam and Allison Quynh Lee in straight games.

The Indian duo secured their place in the pre-quarterfinals of the BWF World Championships.

Other Indian mixed doubles pairs, Rohan Kapoor-Ruthvika Shivani Gadde and Ashith Surya-Amrutha Pramuthesh, crashed out in the opening round.

Unseeded Indian pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand stunned 16th seeds Lauren Lam and Allison Quynh Lee of the United States in straight games to sail into the pre-quarterfinals of the women's doubles event at the BWF World Championships in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Treesa and Gayatri took just 38 minutes to beat their fancied opponents 21-15, 21-12 and progress to the next round.

Dominant Performance By Indian Duo

The Indian duo started confidently, taking an aggressive approach from the outset. Jolly was the aggressor, using her powerful smashes to finish points, while Gayatri kept the shuttle in play and found success with her deft drop shots as the pair comfortably pocketed the opening game.

The Indian combination started in the same vein in the second game and raced to 11-4 lead at the break.

The Indians were relentless in their attacking play and was also helped by some unforced errors from their opponents.

The hallmark of Treesa and Gayatri's display was their line judgements and quick hands as they closed out the contest 21-12.

The other Indian women's doubles pair -- Kavipriya Selvam and Simran Singhi -- however -- crashed out in the second round, losing 7-21, 14-21 against Bulgaria's ninth seeded pair of Gabriela Stoeva and Stefani Stoeva in straight games in just 32 minutes.

Mixed Fortunes For Indian Shuttlers

India witnessed as disastrous outing in the mixed doubles event with the pairs of Rohan Kapoor and Ruthvika Shivani Gadde, and Ashith Surya and Amrutha Pramuthesh crashing out in the opening round.

While the Kapoor-Gadde duo fought hard before losing 22-20 19-21 17-21 against Canada's Jonathan Bing Tsan Lai and Crystal Lai, Surya and Pramuthesh too fought hard before bowing down 21-16, 29-30, 22-24 against Turkey's Emre Sonmez and Yasemen Bektas.

Another Indian mixed doubles pair still remains in the competition in the form of 15 seeds Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto, who will take on Macau's Iok Chong Leong and Weng Chi NG in the second round after getting a bye in the opening round.

Rising Indian women's singles shuttler Unnati Hooda progressed to the second round with a hard-fought 22-20, 21-16 win over Thet Htar Thuzar of Myanmar in a 40 minute contest. Unnati, who is being coached by her father, will next take on 13th seed Michelle Li of Canada.