Treesa-Gayatri Advance To Denmark Open Quarterfinals

Indian badminton stars Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand have powered into the quarterfinals of the prestigious Denmark Open Super 750, showcasing their strong form in the women's doubles category.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand advanced to the Denmark Open Super 750 quarterfinals on Thursday.

The Indian women's doubles pair defeated Indonesian duo Rachel Allessya and Rose Febi Setianingrum in straight games.

Kidambi Srikanth lost his pre-quarterfinal match to world champion Alex Lanier in three games.

Ashmita Chaliha was defeated by Akane Yamaguchi in the women's singles pre-quarterfinals.

Tanvi Sharma is scheduled to play Germany's Yvonne Li later in the day.

The Indian women's doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand advanced to the quarterfinals of the Denmark Open Super 750 badminton tournament after a straight-game win over fifth-seeded Indonesian duo of Rachel Allessya and Rose Febi Setianingrum here on Thursday.

Indian Duo's Dominant Performance

Treesa and Gayatri, who won their maiden World Championships bronze in New Delhi in August, defeated the Indonesian pair 21-16, 21-17 in 45 minutes.

The Indian duo will next face the winners of the match between Hong Kong's Yeung Nga Ting and Yeung Pui Lam and second-seeded Malaysians Pearly Tan and Thinaah Muralitharan.

Earlier, Kidambi Srikanth showed glimpses of his old self before going down to reigning world champion Alex Lanier in a three-game pre-quarterfinal match.

Nine years after his breakthrough 2017 season, when he won four titles, the 33-year-old Srikanth used his trademark net play to take the opening game before the 21-year-old Frenchman rallied to win 11-21, 21-15, 21-15 in an hour and six minutes.

Ashmita Chaliha lost to Japan's Akane Yamaguchi 18-21 10-21 in the women's singles pre-quarterfinals.

Later in the day, Tanvi Sharma will take on Germany's Yvonne Li.