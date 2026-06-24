Indian Badminton Stars Advance In US Open Super 300

Indian badminton stars Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand have advanced to the second round of the US Open Super 300, showcasing a strong performance alongside other Indian players making their mark in the prestigious tournament.
Indian women's doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand advanced to the second round of the US Open Super 300 badminton tournament after overcoming Spain's Paula Lopez and Lucia Rodriguez in a three-game battle here. Making her return after an ankle injury layoff, Treesa, partnering Gayatri, defeated the Spanish combination 21-12 14-21 21-13 in a 51-minute opening-round contest. The Indian duo will next take on Japan's Sumire Nakade and Miyu Takahashi.
Key Points
- Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand secured their spot in the second round of the US Open Super 300.
- The Indian women's doubles pair defeated Spain's Paula Lopez and Lucia Rodriguez in a three-game match.
- Rounak Chouhan successfully qualified for the men's singles main draw after two victories.
- Kidambi Srikanth and several other Indian women's singles players are also participating in the tournament.
- Treesa Jolly made a strong return to competitive play following an ankle injury layoff.