Indian-Origin Golfer Akshay Bhatia Vaults Into Contention

Indian-origin American golfer Akshay Bhatia delivered a stunning eight-under 62 at the Travelers Championship, vaulting him into a strong contention position just four shots behind world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler.

Key Points Akshay Bhatia fired a flawless eight-under 62 at the Travelers Championship.

His bogey-free round propelled him into a tie for third place at 12-under.

Bhatia is currently four shots behind world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who leads at 16-under.

The impressive performance makes Bhatia the leading Indian-origin player in the elite PGA Tour field.

Other Indian-origin golfers, Aaron Rai and Sahith Theegala, also made progress in the tournament.

Akshay Bhatia produced one of the best rounds of the week to vault into contention at the Travelers Championship, firing a flawless eight-under 62 that lifted the Indian-origin American into a share of third place here. Bhatia's bogey-free display moved him to 12-under for the tournament, just four shots behind world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, whose sensational second-round 60 gave him a commanding lead at 16-under. Norway's Viktor Hovland occupied second place at 14-under, while overnight leader Eric Cole slipped back into a tie for third alongside Bhatia after returning a 65.

Bhatia's Stellar Performance

The impressive charge helped Bhatia emerge as the leading Indian-origin player in the elite PGA Tour field. Aaron Rai remained well placed after a steady two-under 68 took him to seven-under overall and into a share of 22nd, while Sahith Theegala bounced back from a disappointing opening 74 with a three-under 67 to make progress, although he was still tied for 65th at one-over.

Bhatia, who has shown flashes of his immense potential throughout the season, looked in complete control from the outset. He picked up early birdies on the second and third holes before adding two more on the sixth and eighth to reach the turn in four-under. The left-hander maintained the momentum on the inward nine with birdies on the 10th, 13th and 15th before capping a memorable afternoon with another gain at the 18th. The blemish-free card underlined the quality of his ball-striking and putting as he climbed firmly into the title race heading into the weekend.

Scheffler Dominates The Field

While Bhatia's round was outstanding, Scheffler produced the performance of the day. The world No. 1 fired an astonishing 10-under 60 featuring 11 birdies and just a lone bogey to open a two-shot cushion over Hovland.