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Buyamayum's Brace AS TRAU FC Edge Indian Navy In Durand Cup

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk Updated: August 09, 2026 19:09 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Afridi Buyamayum's double strike earns TRAU FC a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Indian Navy in the Durand Cup Group D encounter. 

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Durand Cup/X

IMAGE: Afridi Buyamayum. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Durand Cup/X

Key Points

  • TRAU FC secured a 2-1 victory against Indian Navy FT in their final Durand Cup Group D match.
  • Afridi Buyamayum scored both goals for TRAU FC, including a spectacular second-half strike.
  • TRAU FC's goalkeeper Tajuddin delivered an inspired performance, making crucial saves.
  • Despite the win, both TRAU FC and Indian Navy FT were eliminated from the Durand Cup.
  • FC Raengdai advanced to the quarter-finals as the Group D winners.

Afridi Buyamayum scored twice, including a spectacular second-half strike, as TRAU FC secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Indian Navy FT in their final Group D fixture of the Durand Cup in Imphal on Sunday.

Despite being dominated for large periods and facing relentless pressure from Indian Navy, who registered a staggering 26 attempts on goal, TRAU FC produced a clinical display in front of goal.

Buyamayum's Double Secures Victory

Buyamayum's brace (16th and 60th minute) and an inspired performance from goalkeeper Tajuddin helped the Manipur side hold on for all three points.

 

Buyamayum opened the scoring in the 16th minute before Indian Navy responded immediately after half-time through Khullakpam Zahir Khan (46').

However, Buyamayum restored TRAU's advantage in the 60th minute with a stunning strike to put his side back in front.

The result saw TRAU FC finish second in Group D with four points from their three matches. Indian Navy also ended their group stage campaign with three points from three matches. However, both sides bowed out of the tournament before the quarter-finals.

The result also confirmed debutants FC Raengdai as Group D winners, securing their place in the quarter-finals.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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