Durand Cup: 10-man TRAU hold NEROCA in tense Imphal derby

In a thrilling Durand Cup encounter, TRAU FC and NEROCA FC battled to a goalless draw in the high-stakes Imphal Derby, showcasing intense football action and crucial goalkeeping heroics.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Durand Cup/X

Key Points The Imphal Derby between TRAU FC and NEROCA FC concluded in a goalless draw at the Durand Cup.

Both teams displayed attacking intent and created multiple scoring chances throughout the fiercely contested match.

Goalkeepers from both sides made crucial saves, denying breakthroughs despite numerous attempts on goal.

TRAU FC played the final stages with ten men after Adriko Rogers was shown a red card.

NEROCA FC, despite a numerical advantage, could not convert their late pressure into a winning goal.

TRAU FC and NEROCA FC shared spoils in a fiercely contested goalless Imphal Derby, with both sides creating several promising chances but failing to find the breakthrough in the Durand Cup in Imphal on Tuesday.

The match was played at a high intensity throughout, featuring end-to-end action, disciplined defending and a second-half red card that saw TRAU FC finish the contest with ten men.

Initial Exchanges And Missed Opportunities

Both coaches opted for a balanced 4-2-3-1 formation, signalling an intent to maintain defensive solidity while posing a threat on the counterattack.

Both teams started positively, playing attacking football while remaining compact defensively. With both sides controlling the midfield and looking to exploit openings, the contest settled into an evenly fought affair in the opening exchanges.

The first real opportunity of the match fell to NEROCA FC from a corner kick. After a TRAU FC player's header from the corner was initially kept out by the Neroca defence, the loose ball fell kindly to Sridarth Nongmeikam, whose powerful follow-up effort was brilliantly denied by the goalkeeper, ensuring the deadlock remained intact.

First Half Action And Near Misses

TRAU FC nearly found the breakthrough moments later from a corner of their own. Defender Seila Toure rose highest to meet the delivery with a firm header, but his effort crashed against the post, leaving the NEROCA defence relieved as both sides continued to search for the opening goal.

TRAU FC came close to breaking the deadlock when Afridi Buyamayum burst through the middle before unleashing a powerful long-range effort that flashed narrowly wide of the post.

The remainder of the first half saw both teams continue to attack with intent, creating chances through counter-attacks, set-pieces and sustained spells of possession.

Second Half Intensifies With Goalkeeper Heroics

NEROCA FC began the second half on the front foot and nearly took the lead when Lambalmayum Hemba Meetei delivered an inviting cross from the right for Charles Teiko Folley, whose powerful header was brilliantly saved by TRAU FC goalkeeper Sapam Nongpoknganba Singh.

The skipper showed excellent reflexes and kept his eyes firmly on the ball to pull off a fine save.

NEROCA FC squandered another golden opportunity when substitute Ngathem Imarson Meitei produced a skilful run down the left flank before delivering a precise pass into the box for Sridarth Nongmeikapam.

Sridarth's first-time effort was well saved by the TRAU goalkeeper, and although the rebound fell back to him, he was unable to keep his follow-up attempt on target as the ball went behind for a goal kick.

NEROCA FC won a dangerous free-kick after Ronaldo Wairokpam was penalised for a high boot on Charles Teiko Folley. From around 25 yards out, Ngathem Imarson Meitei curled a powerful effort towards goal, but the TRAU goalkeeper produced a brilliant diving save to push the ball away for a corner.

Red Card Drama And NEROCA's Relentless Push

TRAU FC were reduced to 10 men when Adriko Rogers was shown a second yellow card, followed by a red, after a heated exchange with the referee. The dismissal handed NEROCA FC a numerical advantage for the remainder of the contest.

The closing stages belonged almost entirely to NEROCA FC as they relentlessly pushed forward in search of a winner, while TRAU FC remained resolute in defence despite playing with 10 men.

NEROCA won a series of corners and kept the pressure on, with Ben Nash Quansh coming closest when he rose highest to meet a corner but could not direct his header on target.

Despite their sustained attacking intent and numerous set-piece opportunities, NEROCA were unable to find a way past TRAU's determined defence, as the visitors held on for a hard-fought goalless draw.