Trap shooter Prithviraj finishes 21st in qualification round

Source: PTI
July 30, 2024 17:42 IST
Prithviraj Tondaiman

Photograph: Kind Courtesy SAI Media/X

India's Prithviraj Tondaiman on Tuesday shot a perfect 25 in the last two rounds but finished 21st in the qualification round of men's trap shooting event in Chateauroux, France.

 

Tondaiman finished with an overall score of 118 from a possible 125 shots across five rounds to finish 21 among 30 shooters, with the top six shooters qualifying for the finals.

The 37-year-old Tondaiman shot 22, 25, 21, 25 and 25 across the five rounds, with three being held on the second day of the qualification here at the Chateauroux Shooting Centre.

On the first day of the qualification round, the only Indian shooter in the men's trap event Tondaiman had achieved scores of 22, 25 and 21 but was placed 30th.

Source: PTI
