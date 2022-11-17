News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Tragic! Kabaddi player dies after injury during match

Tragic! Kabaddi player dies after injury during match

Source: PTI
November 17, 2022 13:11 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Kabaddi

A 28-year-old Kabaddi player, who suffered serious injuries during a match last month in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district, has died during treatment in a private hospital, officials said on Thursday.

This is the third death of a player since last month after participating in Kabaddi matches held as part of the Chhattisgarhiya Olympics, an event being hosted by the state government.

Samaru Kerketta, who suffered injuries during a kabaddi match held in Sundhru village of Jashpur on October 17, died on Wednesday afternoon, a district administration official said.

Kerketta, a native of Ghumra village in Jashpur, had suffered a serious spinal cord injury. He was initially taken to the Tapkara Primary Health Centre located nearby from where he was referred to the Jindal Hospital in neighbouring Raigarh district where he succumbed after nearly a month-long treatment, he said.

 

“The player was being treated for quadriplegia cervical spine injury and was kept on ventilator support. Despite all the efforts made by doctors, he could not be saved,” the official said.

Jashpur Collector Ravi Mittal said the district administration will extend every possible assistance to the family of the deceased.

Earlier, a woman Kabbadi player who had suffered injuries during a match held as part of the Chhattisgarhiya Olympics in Kondagaon district died at a hospital in Raipur on October 15.

Besides, a 32-year-old man who was critically injured during a match in Raigarh district died on October 11.

The state government has organised the Chhattisgarhiya Olympics from October 6, 2022 to January 6, 2023 with an aim to promote local sports.

There is no age limit for the participants.

Apart from traditional sports like Pittul, Kho-Kho and Kabaddi, the grand event will also see contests in games like cricket, volleyball and hockey at four levels - village panchayat, development block, district and state. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Hardik And Co Do A Salman Khan...
Hardik And Co Do A Salman Khan...
FIFA WC diary: Fans to shell out a bomb for beer!
FIFA WC diary: Fans to shell out a bomb for beer!
Messi ready to waltz in 'Last Dance' for Argentina
Messi ready to waltz in 'Last Dance' for Argentina
Active Covid cases in India decline to 7,175
Active Covid cases in India decline to 7,175
SCOOP! Ibrahim Bags His First Movie
SCOOP! Ibrahim Bags His First Movie
Sara Shows Us A Part Of Herself
Sara Shows Us A Part Of Herself
Should Rohit be replaced as India's T20I captain?
Should Rohit be replaced as India's T20I captain?

T20 World cup

T20 World cup

More like this

We Won't See These Guys in Doha

We Won't See These Guys in Doha

'Fearless but flexible': India's mantra for NZ series

'Fearless but flexible': India's mantra for NZ series

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances