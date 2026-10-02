Traffic Snarl Delays India-China Women's Hockey Final

Discover how the Indian women's hockey team is battling for a historic Asian Games gold medal and direct qualification to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, despite a pre-match delay.

Photographs: Hockey India

Key Points The women's hockey final between India and China at the Asian Games was delayed by 45 minutes due to a traffic snarl.

India is vying for its first Asian Games gold medal in women's hockey in 44 years.

A victory in the final would secure direct qualification for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

India previously won gold in 1982 and finished runners-up in 1998 and 2018.

The start of the women's hockey final at the Asian Games between India and China was delayed by 45 minutes on Friday after the teams' buses were caught in a traffic snarl on the way to the venue.

An official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said an accident unrelated to the team buses had triggered the congestion, delaying the players' arrival at the Gifu Prefectural Green Stadium, which is hosting both the men's and women's hockey competitions.

The match, originally scheduled to start at 7 p.m., will now begin at 7.45 p.m., an announcement at the venue confirmed.

India's Quest For Gold And Olympic Berth

India are up against defending champions China, with a chance to end a 44-year wait for the Asian Games gold and secure direct qualification to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

India have won the women's hockey gold only once, in 1982, and have since come close to reclaiming the title on two occasions. They finished runners-up in 1998 and 2018, losing to South Korea and Japan respectively. The team will be hoping to end that long wait with a victory over China in the final.