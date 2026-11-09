Tennis Premier League Boosts Junior Talent With Scholarships

Discover how the Tennis Premier League is investing in the future of Indian tennis by offering substantial scholarships and a unique opportunity to attend the 2027 Australian Open for 36 promising junior players.

Photograph: Jaimi Joy/Reuters

Key Points The Tennis Premier League (TPL) will award scholarships worth Rs 75,000 each to 36 promising junior players.

Two under-14 champions will earn an opportunity to travel to the 2027 Australian Open.

The "Race to Gold Masters" events will take place across three weekends in November, starting November 14-15.

Scholarships cover equipment, apparel, guidance, and interaction with players like Leander Paes and Rohan Bopanna.

Kia India has partnered with TPL for this grassroots programme.

The Tennis Premier League (TPL) will award scholarships worth Rs 75,000 each to 36 promising junior players from six regions as part of its grassroots initiative, with two under-14 champions also earning an opportunity to travel to the 2027 Australian Open.

The Race to Gold Masters will be held across three weekends in November, beginning with the North Zone event at the DLTA courts on November 14-15.

The Gujarat Masters will follow on November 21-22 in Ahmedabad, before the Maharashtra leg in Mumbai on November 28-29.

The scholarships will cover tennis equipment, personalised apparel, professional guidance and opportunities to interact with leading Indian tennis players, including Leander Paes and Rohan Bopanna.

The programme is supported by Kia India, which has partnered with TPL for the first time.