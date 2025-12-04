HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Toyota Returns To F1: Haas To Rebrand As TGR Haas F1

Toyota Returns To F1: Haas To Rebrand As TGR Haas F1

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

December 04, 2025 19:49 IST

x

Haas, the smallest of what will be 11 teams on the starting grid next season, are eighth in the standings ahead of this weekend's season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Ayao Komatsu

IMAGE: Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu arrives ahead of the Qatar Grand Prix. Photograph: Rula Rouhana/Reuters

Toyota Gazoo Racing, the Japanese car maker's motorsport division, will become title sponsor of the Haas Formula One team next season in a deal that strengthens an existing technical partnership.

The US-owned team, who use Ferrari engines and also have close ties with Maranello, said they would be rebranded as TGR Haas F1 from 2026.

"Our working relationship to date has been everything we hoped it would be," said Haas's Japanese principal Ayao Komatsu.

"The cultivation of personnel, all working collaboratively between Haas F1 Team and TGR, has benefited us greatly and that’s something that will only increase as our partnership matures."

Haas, the smallest of what will be 11 teams on the starting grid next season, are eighth in the standings ahead of this weekend's season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

They announced a multi-year technical partnership with Toyota in October last year, a move that brought Japan's biggest carmaker back to grand prix racing for the first time since 2009.

Toyota has provided design, technical and manufacturing services and used the partnership to develop young drivers, engineers and mechanics through a testing of previous car programmes.

"Throughout our challenges in the 2025 season, I witnessed young TGR drivers and engineers begin to believe in their own potential and set their sights on even greater dreams," said Toyota chairman Akio Toyoda in a statement.

 

"The time has come for the next generation to take their first steps toward the world stage. Together with Gene Haas, Ayao, and everyone at TGR Haas F1 Team, we will build both a culture and a team for the future. Toyota is now truly on the move."

The team will unveil their 2026 livery online on January 23 before a first test behind closed doors at Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya on January 26-30.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Abu Dhabi Set For F1's Three-Way Title Showdown!
Abu Dhabi Set For F1's Three-Way Title Showdown!
'Call Me Chucky': The Max Show At Qatar F1 Grand Prix
'Call Me Chucky': The Max Show At Qatar F1 Grand Prix
Verstappen adds twist to F1 title race with Qatar win
Verstappen adds twist to F1 title race with Qatar win
Another day, another new high for Atiqa Mir
Another day, another new high for Atiqa Mir
Kush Maini to test Alpine F1 car in Abu Dhabi
Kush Maini to test Alpine F1 car in Abu Dhabi

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Strawberry Honey Dessert: 5-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

Recipe: Chicken With Olives And Lemon

webstory image 3

India Works Way Too Hard: 8 Overworked Countries

VIDEOS

Historic Shimla Ice Rink Begins Season as Tourists Celebrate Early Freeze5:53

Historic Shimla Ice Rink Begins Season as Tourists...

When Speaker Om Birla asked FM Sitharaman to speak in Tamil in Lok Sabha5:43

When Speaker Om Birla asked FM Sitharaman to speak in...

Actor Rajinikanth AND others pay their last respect to Tamil film producer AVM Saravanan2:20

Actor Rajinikanth AND others pay their last respect to...

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO