Toyota Returns To F1: Haas To Rebrand As TGR Haas F1

Haas, the smallest of what will be 11 teams on the starting grid next season, are eighth in the standings ahead of this weekend's season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

IMAGE: Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu arrives ahead of the Qatar Grand Prix . Photograph: Rula Rouhana/Reuters

Toyota Gazoo Racing, the Japanese car maker's motorsport division, will become title sponsor of the Haas Formula One team next season in a deal that strengthens an existing technical partnership.

The US-owned team, who use Ferrari engines and also have close ties with Maranello, said they would be rebranded as TGR Haas F1 from 2026.

"Our working relationship to date has been everything we hoped it would be," said Haas's Japanese principal Ayao Komatsu.

"The cultivation of personnel, all working collaboratively between Haas F1 Team and TGR, has benefited us greatly and that’s something that will only increase as our partnership matures."

Haas, the smallest of what will be 11 teams on the starting grid next season, are eighth in the standings ahead of this weekend's season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

They announced a multi-year technical partnership with Toyota in October last year, a move that brought Japan's biggest carmaker back to grand prix racing for the first time since 2009.

Toyota has provided design, technical and manufacturing services and used the partnership to develop young drivers, engineers and mechanics through a testing of previous car programmes.

"Throughout our challenges in the 2025 season, I witnessed young TGR drivers and engineers begin to believe in their own potential and set their sights on even greater dreams," said Toyota chairman Akio Toyoda in a statement.

"The time has come for the next generation to take their first steps toward the world stage. Together with Gene Haas, Ayao, and everyone at TGR Haas F1 Team, we will build both a culture and a team for the future. Toyota is now truly on the move."

The team will unveil their 2026 livery online on January 23 before a first test behind closed doors at Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya on January 26-30.