Tour de France: Clarke wins stage five

July 06, 2022 22:28 IST
Van Aert retains yellow jersey

IMAGE: Israel-Premier Tech's Simon Clarke (right) crosses the line to win stage 5 from Lille Metropole to Arenberg Porte du Hainaut, France, on Wednesday. Photograph: Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters

Australian Simon Clarke won the fifth stage of the Tour de France, a 157-km ride from Lille, as Belgian Wouth van Aert retained the overall lead on Wednesday.

 

Clarke prevailed in a lung-busting sprint finish from the day's breakaway after a day featuring more than 19km of cobbled sectors while two-time defending champion Tadej Pogacar gained time over all his rivals.

Taco van der Hoorn of the Netherlands took second place ahead of Norway's Edvald Boasson Hagen.

Primoz Roglic, one of the pre-race favourites, lost more than two minutes on fellow Slovenian Pogacar.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
