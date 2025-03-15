HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Home  » Sports » 'Tough start' for F1 champion Verstappen in Australia

'Tough start' for F1 champion Verstappen in Australia

March 15, 2025 16:30 IST

Red Bull's Max Verstappen

IMAGE: Max Verstappen was surprised by his Red Bull car's performance as the F1 defending champion took third place in qualifying for the season-opening race. Photograph: Tracey Nearmy/Reuters

After struggling with setup issues through Australian Grand Prix practice, Max Verstappen was surprised by his Red Bull car's performance on Saturday as the F1 defending champion took third place in qualifying for the season-opening race.

The Dutchman will line up next to Mercedes' George Russell and behind the McLarens of pole-sitter Lando Norris and home racer Oscar Piastri at Albert Park on Sunday.

"We had a bit of a tough start," Verstappen told the post-qualifying press conference.

"This has never really been a good track to us I think as well, so it took a bit of time to understand how we can improve the situation and we did that today.

"I'm quite surprised to be sitting here after yesterday.

"I felt confident. I felt one with the car.

"Of course, clearly it was lacking a bit of pace, but overall, happy with the laps in qualifying.

"Today it was a little bit faster, but clearly still not

fast enough. But still, to be ahead of Ferrari and Mercedes I think is good for us."

Rain forecast for Sunday could help Verstappen's bid to beat the McLarens and start the new season with a win.

He said he would back himself in any conditions, although he did not expect Red Bull could find any extra long-run pace in time for race-day.

"I don't expect like any kind of miracles about it, I think (long-run pace) is OK. But I think it's not on the same level (as the McLarens).

"I'll just do my best to see what happens tomorrow."

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner praised Verstappen for a "decent" qualifying while noting the car was losing pace to their rivals in the last sector at Albert Park.

"I think we've got a good, solid platform to work from for the season ahead. We're not optimal with the car yet... we lose a little bit in the last couple of corners," said Horner.

"So I think we've got plenty to go at there."

 

Verstappen is unlikely to worry about his new teammate Liam Lawson taking points off him, with the New Zealander knocked out in the first session of qualifying.

Lawson has had a largely dismal first race weekend at Albert Park, veering off the track several times in practice and needing repairs to the floor of his car.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
