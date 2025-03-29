HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Tough day for Indian wrestlers at Asian Championship

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
March 29, 2025 19:25 IST

Sujeet Kalkal

IMAGE: In the 65kg, Sujeet Kalkal made a flying start, beating Palestinian Abdullah Assaf before he went down to Japan's Kaisei Tanabe. Photograph: Sujeet Kalkal/Instagram

India's men's freestyle wrestlers endured a tough day in the field as all five in action on Saturday bowed out of the Asian Championships, in Amman, Jordan.

In the 65kg, Sujeet Kalkal was off to a flying start, beating Palestinian Abdullah Assaf by technical superiority but could not breach the defence of Japan's Kaisei Tanabe.

Sujeet had a chance to bounce back to medal contention via repechage route as Tanabe had made the title clash but the Indian did not take the mat due to an injury.

Vishal Kaliraman's fate was in the hands of his vanquisher Tulga Tumur Ochir from Mongolia. Vishal lost his opening bout 0-8 to 2022 Asian Games gold medallist.

Ochir faced Tajikistan's Viktor Rassadin in the 65kg

semifinal but lost, ensuring Vishal's exit.

Competing in the 57kg category in the absence of Olympic bronze medallist Aman Sehrawat, Chirag could not score even a single point, losing his bout by technical superiority to Almaz Smanbekov.

The Kyrgyzstan wrestler then lost his quarterfinal, shutting the repechage door on the Indian.

In the 79kg, Chandermohan bowed out after suffering a defeat by fall against Tajikistan's Magomet Evloev, who later lost his semifinal.

Indian Greco Roman wrestlers grabbed two medals as out of 10 women wrestlers six returned with medals, including Manisha Bhanwala's gold in 62kg and Reetika Hooda's silver in 76kg.

 

Sunday is the final day of the competition and the remaining five men's freestyle wrestlers will look to ensure that India's outing does not end without a medal.

India's hopes will ride on 2019 World Championship silver medallist Deepak Punia, who is competing in the 92kg category.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
