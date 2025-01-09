HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Tottenham sneak past Liverpool in League Cup thriller

Tottenham sneak past Liverpool in League Cup thriller

January 09, 2025 09:13 IST

Tottenham Hotspur

IMAGE: Tottenham Hotspur's Lucas Bergvall celebrates scoring. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Lucas Bergvall scored his first goal for Tottenham Hotspur to give his side a surprise 1-0 victory over holders Liverpool in the first leg of their League Cup semi-final on Wednesday.

The 18-year-old Swede rifled a superb finish past Liverpool keeper Alisson in the 86th minute to reward the injury-hit hosts who shortly before had seen a Dominic Solanke goal ruled out.

Liverpool, who beat Chelsea to win the competition for a record 10th time last season, were nowhere near their best as their 24-match unbeaten run in all competitions came to an end.

They did have a legitimate cause for complaint though as Bergvall, who had already been booked, was fortunate to escape a second yellow card for a foul on Kostas Tsimikas moments before he netted the winning goal.

 

"He should have been off, it was a big moment," Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk said.

While Arne Slot's side suffered only their second loss of the season they will still feel confident of turning around the tie in the second leg at Anfield next month.

Newcastle United beat Arsenal 2-0 away in the first leg of the other semi-final on Tuesday.

Tottenham had managed only three wins in their past 14 games in all competitions with injuries decimating Ange Postecoglou's squad and when midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur was taken off on a stretcher after a worrying fall early on, the omens looked poor for the hosts who gave a debut to new keeper Antonin Kinsky.

Liverpool won 6-3 at Tottenham in the Premier League before Christmas, but they looked lethargic for long periods on Wednesday despite dominating possession.

It was sweet revenge for Tottenham for whom Bergvall showed why he is rated so highly -- becoming the team's youngest scorer in the League Cup since Gareth Bale in 2007.

Postecoglou claimed earlier this season that he always wins a trophy in his second season at a club but recent results have heaped pressure on the Australian.

The fans were singing his name at the end though as a first trophy since the 2008 League Cup moved a little closer, even if there is still much work to be done.

Tottenham had the better chances in the first half with Radu Dragusin having an early effort saved by Alisson and Solanke bundling a Son Heung-min cross wide either side of the lengthy stoppage for Bentancur's injury.

Mohamed Salah, unusually quiet, fired one effort wide for Liverpool while Kinsky had a moment of alarm when a shot by Cody Gakpo almost squirmed under his body.

Alisson almost gifted Tottenham the lead shortly after halftime, dallying on the ball and being dispossessed by Bergvall who prodded the ball back to Pedro Porro whose first shot was blocked by Virgil van Dijk while his follow-up attempt was clipped wide of a gaping goal, much to the frustration of Postecoglou who fell to his knees in the technical area.

Liverpool almost took the lead when Trent Alexander-Arnold, on as a substitute, had a shot cleared off the line by Dragusin.

Tottenham dug deep though and Solanke was denied by a VAR offside decision in which Stuart Attwell became the first referee to announce it directly to the crowd.

"I would be more interested in him explaining why he didn't give a second yellow card to Bergvall," Slot quipped later.

The hosts would not be denied though and Bergvall sent the home fans into raptures with a clinical finish after great work by Solanke.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
