Tottenham Hotspur Sign Sandro Tonali In Club-Record £100 Million Deal

Tottenham Hotspur has made a significant move in the Premier League transfer market, securing Italian midfielder Sandro Tonali from Newcastle United in a club-record deal reportedly worth up to £100 million.

IMAGE: Sandro Tonali played a key role as Newcastle reached the Champions League round of 16 for the first time last season. Photograph: Tottenham Hotspur/X

Key Points Tottenham Hotspur has signed midfielder Sandro Tonali from Newcastle United for a reported club-record fee of up to £100 million.

The initial fee paid for the Italy international is £92.5 million, with the total potentially reaching £100 million.

Newcastle United stated the undisclosed transfer fee is their second-largest ever received for a player.

Tonali, 26, played a key role in Newcastle reaching the Champions League round of 16 and winning the League Cup in 2025.

Tottenham Hotspur announced the signing of midfielder Sandro Tonali from fellow Premier League club Newcastle United on Monday, as media reports said the move set a transfer record for Spurs with a deal worth up to £100 million ($133 million).

Tottenham paid an initial fee of £92.5 million for the Italy international, the reports added.

Record-Breaking Transfer Details

"The undisclosed transfer fee represents the second-largest fee ever received for a player in Newcastle United’s history," said Newcastle, who had sold Alexander Isak to Liverpool for £125 million last September.

Tonali's Impact and Future at Spurs

The 26-year-old played a key role as Newcastle reached the Champions League round of 16 for the first time last season.

He joined Newcastle in 2023, helped them win the League Cup in 2025 and signed a contract extension until 2029.

"I'm very happy to be here (at Spurs). When I arrived at the club today, it felt fantastic. People said about there being four or five clubs - there was only one," Tonali said in a statement.

Spurs, who finished 17th last season, have also signed Mateus Fernandes from West Ham United to bolster their midfield.