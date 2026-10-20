Tottenham end winless streak with dominant victory over Coventry

Tottenham Hotspur finally broke their 148-day Premier League winless streak with a convincing 3-1 victory over Coventry City, sparking hopes for a season turnaround after significant transfer window investment.

IMAGE: Tottenham Hotspur's James Maddison celebrates with Omar Marmoush on scoring their first goal against Coventry City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain, on Monday. Photograph: Dylan Martinez/Reuters

Key Points Tottenham Hotspur secured their first Premier League victory of the season, ending a 148-day winless streak with a 3-1 home triumph over Coventry City.

Goals from James Maddison, Omar Marmoush, and Ben Davies sealed the crucial win, moving Tottenham to 16th in the league standings.

The return of key players like James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski from injury provided a significant boost to the squad's performance and morale.

Manager Roberto De Zerbi expressed satisfaction with the result and improved performance, highlighting the importance of this win for the team.

Despite a significant £308 million investment in the transfer window, consistency remains the key challenge for Tottenham, with a crucial away game against Chelsea next.

Tottenham Hotspur fans have been crying out for a bit of quality this season and they finally got it on Monday as the North London side claimed their first Premier League win in 148 days with a 3-1 home success against Coventry City. Tottenham are the last of the 92 clubs in England's football league to earn a victory this season and move off the bottom of the Premier League standings and into 16th with six points from seven games, one place ahead of Coventry.

Manager's Reaction and Key Performances

IMAGE: Tottenham Hotspur's Dominic Solanke celebrates after Omar Marmoush scores their second goal. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

"We are very happy for the result and we played much better than in other games. It was important to get this win," Tottenham manager Roberto De Zerbi said.

James Maddison started for the first time since May 2025 and marked the occasion with a superb opening goal that had the home faithful off their seats. But there was even better to come as Omar Marmoush netted his first for the club since his move from Manchester City with a rasping drive from 25 yards, before Ben Davies added a late third.

Return of Key Players and Future Outlook

"We knew we wanted to win and today was the day, so hopefully we can kick on from here," defender Jan Paul van Hecke said.

"We needed to be patient. It was not an easy game for us with Coventry's low (defensive) block." Perhaps the biggest cheer of the night came when winger Dejan Kulusevski was introduced off the bench on his return from a lengthy injury spell that was ended with his first competitive action in 526 days.

A first win of the season, the return of key players and a little more swagger in the side made this a potential turning point in the season for Tottenham, who had only scored three goals in the campaign before Monday's win.

Having spent upwards of 308 million pounds ($409.70 million) in the last transfer window as part of a major rebuilding project under manager De Zerbi, there were finally signs of improvement for the side following last season's brush with relegation. The question is now whether they can find consistency.

Upcoming Challenge Against Chelsea

Next up for Tottenham is an away trip to Chelsea on Saturday. "It is another big game and we need to go there with personality and believe we can win, and we can because we have the quality," Van Hecke said.