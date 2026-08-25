Tottenham Hotspur sign Brazil winger Savinho from Manchester City

Tottenham Hotspur have made a significant statement in the transfer market, signing Brazil winger Savinho from Manchester City, pushing their summer spending past £300 million as they aim to revamp their squad under manager Roberto De Zerbi after narrowly avoiding relegation last season.

IMAGE: Savinho shows off his jersey as he joins Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday. Photograph: Tottenham Hotspur/X

Key Points Tottenham Hotspur have signed Brazil winger Savinho from Manchester City, with reports suggesting a £75 million deal plus £10 million in add-ons.

The transfer takes Tottenham's close-season spending under manager Roberto De Zerbi above £300 million, following a 17th-place finish last season.

Savinho, 22, previously had a breakout season on loan at Girona, scoring 11 goals in 41 appearances as they qualified for the Champions League.

Manager Roberto De Zerbi praised Savinho's energy, imagination, and ability to change a game with his creativity.

This signing is part of a busy transfer window for Spurs, which has also seen the arrivals of Sandro Tonali, Mateus Fernandes, Andy Robertson, Marcos Senesi, and Jan Paul van Hecke.

Tottenham Hotspur have signed Brazil winger Savinho from Manchester City in a deal which takes their close-season spending above £300 million ($409.23 million) under manager Roberto De Zerbi having just escaped relegation last term. Both clubs confirmed the transfer on Monday but the financial details and length of contract were not disclosed. British media last week reported that the deal was worth £75 million and included a further £10 million in add-ons.

De Zerbi's Vision for Spurs

"(Savinho) is a player who brings energy, imagination and quality in wide positions. He has the courage to attack defenders and the ability to change a game with his creativity," De Zerbi said in a statement. "We're very pleased to have him with us, and I'm looking forward to working with him, helping him continue to grow and seeing him bring his personality to the team."

Savinho started at Atletico Mineiro and joined Troyes in 2022 but his breakout season came on loan at Girona where he scored 11 goals in 41 appearances as they finished a club-high third in LaLiga in 2024 and qualified for the Champions League. He moved to City in the close season that year and has since made 84 appearances in all competitions, scoring seven goals. The 22-year-old has also played 13 times for Brazil.

Busy Transfer Window for Tottenham

Savinho is the latest arrival at Spurs in a busy transfer window which has included the signings of midfielders Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes plus defenders Andy Robertson, Marcos Senesi and Jan Paul van Hecke. Savinho's transfer takes the North London club's outlay up to £322 million, if the add-ons in the deal are included, as they revamp the squad after finishing a lowly 17th last season. According to British media, Spurs are also in talks over a move for City's Egypt forward Omar Marmoush.

Tottenham began the Premier League campaign with a 3-0 loss at Brentford on Saturday. They next host Championship (second-tier) Charlton Athletic in the League Cup second round on Wednesday before hosting Newcastle United on Saturday.