HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » 'Totally unprofessional': Sabalenka's honest confession

'Totally unprofessional': Sabalenka's honest confession

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 17, 2025 17:48 IST

x

Aryna Sabalenka

IMAGE: Coco Gauff embraces Aryna Sabalenka after winning the women's French Open final. Photograph: Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters

World number one Aryna Sabalenka said she has apologised to Coco Gauff after dismissing the American's maiden French Open triumph, adding that she regrets the comments she made about the 21-year-old after the final.

Sabalenka had been poised for victory after claiming the opening set in a tiebreak, only to watch Gauff orchestrate a stunning 6-7(5), 6-2, 6-4 comeback to claim her second Grand Slam title.

Sabalenka made 70 unforced errors in the final and later said at a press conference that Gauff won "not because she played incredible, (but) because I made all of those mistakes" -- comments she has since regretted making.

 

"It was just totally unprofessional of me, I let my emotions get the better of me. I absolutely regret what I said back then," Sabalenka told Eurosport.

"We all make mistakes. I'm only human and I'm still learning in life. We all have those days when we lose control."

"The difference with me is that the world watches me do it, I get a lot more hate afterwards for what I did than other people."

Aryna Sabalenka

Sabalenka said she had reached out to Gauff personally afterwards to apologise.

"I wanted to apologise and make sure that she knows that she absolutely deserved to win the tournament and that I respect her. I never intended to attack her," Sabalenka added.

"I was super emotional and not very smart at that press conference. I'm not necessarily grateful for what I did."

"It took me a while to look at it again, to go into it with my eyes open and to understand. I realised a lot about myself."

Having lost two Grand Slam finals this year, Sabalenka will now turn her attention to the grasscourt swing, warming up for Wimbledon by playing at the Berlin Open this week.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

When fans turn toxic: Player breaks her silence
When fans turn toxic: Player breaks her silence
Not the Grand Slams: Djokovic's new obsession is...
Not the Grand Slams: Djokovic's new obsession is...
Champ Alcaraz still in disbelief after French Open win
Champ Alcaraz still in disbelief after French Open win
Fritz downs Zverev to lift Stuttgart tittle
Fritz downs Zverev to lift Stuttgart tittle
After 3-year hiatus, Chennai Open is back!
After 3-year hiatus, Chennai Open is back!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Happy Movies You Must Watch

webstory image 2

Top 10 Mithun Songs

webstory image 3

Chhattisgarh Women Have Least Mobile Phone Access

VIDEOS

IndiGo flight makes emergency landing at Nagpur airport after bomb threat0:55

IndiGo flight makes emergency landing at Nagpur airport...

Air India cancels 2nd Ahmedabad-London flight after crash1:51

Air India cancels 2nd Ahmedabad-London flight after crash

Meghalaya SIT team brings five accused to crime scene, reconstruction underway1:05

Meghalaya SIT team brings five accused to crime scene,...

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD