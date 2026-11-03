Total Chess Announces Star-Studded Broadcast Team For Pilot Event

Total Chess is set to revolutionize chess broadcasting with its upcoming pilot event in Budapest, featuring a star-studded team including Levy Rozman and Magnus Carlsen, aiming to engage global audiences and pave the way for a 2027 World Championship Tour.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Magnus Carlsen/Instagram

Key Points Total Chess on Tuesday unveiled an accomplished broadcast team and a new dedicated highlight show for its upcoming pilot later this month.

Renowned chess creator and International Master Levy Rozman, known as GothamChess, will lead the new Total Chess Highlight Show.

The main broadcast team includes Anna Rudolf, Fiona Steil-Antoni, David Howell, and Jovanka Houska.

The Total Chess World Championship Tour pilot, taking place from November 10 to 20 in Budapest, will feature 24 leading chess players, including Magnus Carlsen.

The event aims to combine world-class competition with compelling storytelling, laying the groundwork for the Tour's inaugural season in 2027.

Total Chess on Tuesday unveiled an accomplished broadcast team and a new dedicated highlight show for its upcoming pilot later this month, bringing together some of the most recognised voices in chess to deliver comprehensive coverage of the competition.

Introducing The Broadcast Team

Renowned chess creator and International Master Levy Rozman, popularly known as GothamChess, will lead the newly developed Total Chess Highlight Show, serving as its principal presenter.

The show will feature player interviews, conversations with special guests, analysis and coverage of the tournament's defining moments and emerging storylines.

The tournament's main broadcast will feature an experienced presenting and commentary team comprising Anna Rudolf, Fiona Steil-Antoni, David Howell and Jovanka Houska.

In addition to her broadcast role, Rudolf will report directly from the venue in Budapest, offering viewers behind-the-scenes access, exclusive on-site content and a closer look at the players and personalities shaping the competition.

The Pilot Tournament Details

The Total Chess World Championship Tour pilot, taking place here from November 10 to 20, will bring together 24 of the world's leading chess players for a unique competition across Blitz, Rapid and Fast Classic formats.

With reigning world No. 1 Magnus Carlsen among the leading contenders, the event will showcase an innovative format that brings together the world's best players to compete across three time controls, laying the groundwork for the Tour's inaugural season in 2027.

Vision For The Future Of Chess

Kjell Madland, CEO of Norway Chess and Founder of Total Chess, said: "Total Chess is about more than determining who is the strongest player across three time controls. We want to create a global chess property that brings the game closer to audiences everywhere, combining world-class competition with compelling storytelling and fresh perspectives.

"Our main broadcast will bring together an outstanding team of experienced presenters and commentators, while the Total Chess Highlight Show, will give fans a fresh and engaging way to follow the tournament's biggest stories and personalities.

"The Budapest pilot is an exciting milestone as we build towards the inaugural Total Chess World Championship Tour season in 2027."

Innovative Content Strategy

The introduction of the Total Chess Highlight Show marks a new dimension in the Tour's content strategy.

The show will complement the main tournament broadcast with a personality-driven format featuring interviews with competing players, guest appearances, discussion of the tournament's biggest stories and analysis of the moments that matter most. The aim is to offer fans a deeper connection with the players and the narratives unfolding throughout the event.