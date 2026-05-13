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Toronto launches football-themed condoms ahead of FIFA World Cup

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May 13, 2026 13:42 IST

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Toronto will hand out free soccer-themed condoms during the FIFA World Cup as part of a public health campaign promoting safer sex and sexual health awareness.

The condoms feature football-inspired slogans such as 'Block those shots!' and 'What a finish!

IMAGE: The condoms feature football-inspired slogans such as 'Block those shots!' and 'What a finish!'. Photographs: Luis Vera/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives and Kind courtesy City of Toronto/X

Key Points

  • Toronto will distribute free soccer-themed condoms during the FIFA World Cup.
  • The initiative is being led by Toronto Public Health under its CondomTO campaign.
  • More than 300,000 visitors are expected in Toronto during the tournament.
  • One design titled “Peaches & Cream” includes peach and eggplant imagery in front of a goalpost.

As Toronto gears up for the World Cup, the city wants to help people score safely in the bedroom by offering free soccer-inspired condoms.

 

With more than 300,000 visitors expected for the June 11-July 19 tournament, Toronto Public Health will be distributing limited edition condoms featuring six designs that “celebrate the energy of the games while promoting sexual health.”

The lineup includes “Block those shots!”, "What a finish!" and “Peaches & Cream,” with the latter's image featuring a peach and eggplant in front of a goal.

The condoms and other safer sex supplies will be offered at four TPH-operated sexual health clinics as part of the unit’s CondomTO initiative to promote safer sex, reduce stigma and connect people with sexual health services.

“Studies show that using a condom every time you have oral, anal or vaginal sex decreases the risk of sexually transmitted and bloodborne infections (STBBIs), HIV and/or unplanned pregnancy,” the unit said on its website.

Canada co-hosts the World Cup alongside the US and Mexico.

Source: REUTERS
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