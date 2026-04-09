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Torino mourn death of eight-year-old player in motorway crash

By REDIFF SPORTS
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April 09, 2026 09:36 IST

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Torino FC's eight-year-old academy player Ismael Pistis died in a car accident on Sunday, April 5

IMAGE: Torino FC's eight-year-old academy player Ismael Pistis died in a car accident on Sunday, April 5. Photograph: Torino FC/X

Key Points

  • The incident occurred on the A21 motorway on Easter Sunday.
  • Ismael was travelling on a motorbike with his father when it was struck by a car, leading to a crash.
  • Police have launched an investigation into the accident.
  • The club will honour him with black armbands and a minute’s silence at their next home match.

Italian Serie A club Torino announced the tragic death of Ismael Pistis, an eight-year-old player at the club, following a crash on the motorway on Easter Sunday.

Italian media have reported that Ismael was riding pillion on a motorbike being driven by his father when it was struck by a car on the A21 motorway (a road that connects Turin to Brescia). The father and son were in the fast lane and subsequently crashed into the barrier.

 

Ismael's father was taken to hospital, but only suffered minor injuries. Tragically, the young footballer could not survive his injuries.

According to reports, a probe has been launched by the police.

Torino Football Club posted a condolence message on their X handle: 'President Urbano Cairo and the entire Torino Football Club, stunned and deeply grieved by the terrible news, join in affection around the Pistis family in memory of dear Ismael Pistis, torn away at just eight years old from the love of his family in a car accident on Easter Day.

'Ismael was a young footballer of Torino Football Club in the Under 8 category. A happy little boy who never lacked a smile, capable of spreading cheer and carefree joy to everyone every day. To mom Mrs. Antonia, to dad Marco, to all the relatives, to the many friends and acquaintances, the condolences and fraternal embrace of the entire granite world in this moment of unspeakable pain.'

The Torino fans community wrote on social media: 'Torino Takes the Field with Black Armbands to Remember Little Ismael. As a sign of deep respect and closeness to the family, the club has decided to pay tribute to the little one on the occasion of the next home match. On Saturday, in the Torino-Verona game, the players will take the field with black armbands to remember Ismael, and before kickoff, a minute of silence will be observed.'

Serie A club Juventus FC also expressed their condolences on X: 'Rest in peace, Ismael. We cannot find the words. We are close to your family and to all the people who loved you and will continue to do so.'

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