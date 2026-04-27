Torino comeback dents Inter's march to Serie A title

Inter Milan squander a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Torino, keeping the Serie A title race alive with four rounds left.

IMAGE: Inter Milan's Henrikh Mkhitaryan scores a goal that was later disallowed during their Serie A match against Torino at Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino, Turin, Italy on Sunday. Photograph: Claudia Greco/Reuters

Champions-elect Inter Milan were held to a 2-2 draw at Torino on Sunday, with the Serie A leaders letting slip a two-goal lead and leaving the title race ticking over with four rounds left.

Inter move to 79 points, 10 ahead of Napoli who won 4-0 at Cremonese on Friday. AC Milan are three points off Napoli in third after a goalless draw against fourth-placed Juventus on Sunday. Torino are 13th on 41 points.

Key Points Marcus Thuram put Inter Milan in front in the 23rd minute and Yann Bisseck doubled their lead 16 minutes.

Giovanni Simeone and Nikola Vlasic helped Torino claw back to hold Inter.

Milan-Juve play out goalless draw.

Inter move to 79 points, AC Milan are in third after a goalless draw against fourth-placed Juventus.

Inter appeared to be cruising after Marcus Thuram put them in front in the 23rd minute and Yann Bisseck doubled their lead 16 minutes after the break with another header but Torino clawed their way back into the game.

Giovanni Simeone pulled one back with 20 minutes remaining after a nicely crafted build-up and Nikola Vlasic equalised from the penalty spot nine minutes later.

The visitors created early chances with Manuel Akanji heading narrowly wide and Ange Yoan-Bonny's shot forcing goalkeeper Alberto Paleari into a save before the opening goal.

Inter's assist-man Federico Dimarco floated a delightful cross to the back post where Thuram rose unchallenged to squeeze his header past Paleari.

Dimarco was close to netting himself shortly after the break, Paleari palming his shot away, but the Inter wing back registered his 18th assist of the season when Bisseck got on the end of his corner to power a header in off the post.

Simeone started the comeback when he cleverly lifted the ball over onrushing keeper Yann Sommer from Emirhan Ilkhan's pass. The goal saw Torino come to life and their pressure paid off when Carlos Augusto's handball gave them a penalty.

Vlasic made no mistake from the spot and the hosts then withstood a late siege by Inter, with Piotr Zielinski pulling a shot wide in added time, to earn the point which means they are mathematically safe from relegation.

Milan and Juve offer up another 0-0 draw to consolidate top-four grip

IMAGE: Juventus' Lloyd Kelly races with the ball past AC Milan players during their Serie A match at San Siro, Milan, Italy, on Sunday . Photograph: Daniele Mascolo/Reuters

AC Milan and Juventus played out a 0-0 draw at the San Siro on Sunday, a second stalemate between the sides in Serie A this season, with both clubs on course for a place in next season's Champions League.

Inter lead the standings on 79 points, 10 ahead of Napoli with Milan a further two points back in third on 67. Juve hold the all-important fourth spot with 64 points, three ahead of Como and AS Roma with four rounds remaining.

There were no goals when the sides met in Turin back in October, and Milan boss Massimiliano Allegri again had to settle for a share of the spoils against the club where he won five league titles.

After an uneventful, cagey opening, former Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot fired the first shot on target late in the opening half, his powerful strike from the edge of the area parried away by Michele Di Gregorio.

Khephren Thuram had the ball in the net at the other end moments later but the goal was ruled out for offside, as the game finally sparked into life, and Milan keeper Mike Maignan denied Francisco Conceicao before the break.

Conceicao, a constant threat on the right wing, had another effort saved by Maignan shortly after the break before Alexis Saelemaekers rattled the Juve crossbar but the game petered out to its almost inevitable goalless conclusion.