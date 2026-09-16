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TOPGUN Academy To Introduce Vision Impaired Shooting Across India

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk September 16, 2026 15:30 IST 2 Minutes Read
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TOPGUN Shooting Academy is pioneering inclusivity in sports by introducing Vision Impaired (VI) Shooting across its Indian branches, offering visually impaired enthusiasts a unique opportunity to engage in precision shooting using advanced sound-based technology.

Key Points

  • TOPGUN Shooting Academy is launching Vision Impaired (VI) Shooting across its Indian branches.
  • VI Shooting is a specialised discipline recognised by World Shooting Para Sport (WSPS).
  • The sport uses sound-based technology to help visually impaired athletes aim at targets.
  • The initiative aims to increase accessibility and awareness for visually impaired individuals in shooting sports.
  • Former India shooter Shimon Sharif, TOPGUN founder, emphasised inclusivity in the sport.

TOPGUN Shooting Academy is set to introduce shooting for visually impaired people across its branches in India, giving enthusiasts an opportunity to experience and participate in the sport.

Making Shooting Accessible For Visually Impaired

The initiative will introduce Vision Impaired (VI) Shooting, a specialised discipline recognised by World Shooting Para Sport (WSPS). In VI Shooting, athletes with visual impairments use sound-based technology to locate and aim at targets.

 

"Vision should not be a barrier to experiencing the discipline, focus and precision that shooting demands. Through this initiative, we want to make VI Shooting more accessible in India and give visually impaired people an opportunity to participate in the sport," said former India shooter and TOPGUN founder Shimon Sharif.

The initiative will also seek to raise awareness about Vision Impaired Shooting and encourage more people with visual impairment to explore the sport.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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