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Nettakallappa Championship: India's Best Swimmers Ready For Action

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk October 28, 2026 19:22 IST 2 Minutes Read
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India's top swimming talents, including Olympians Srihari Nataraj and Sajan Prakash, are geared up for the high-stakes Nettakallappa Swimming Championship in Bengaluru, featuring a significant prize pool and innovative SKINS event.

Photograph: SAI MEDIA/X

IMAGE: Photograph: SAI MEDIA/X

Key Points

  • Olympians Srihari Nataraj and Sajan Prakash will participate in the Nettakallappa Swimming Championship in Bengaluru between October 31 and November 1.
  • The championship features a Rs 1.5 million prize money pool.
  • A thrilling SKINS event, a knockout race format, will test swimmers' endurance and speed.
  • A new Most Valuable Swimmers (MVS) award, with a Rs 2,00,000 prize purse, has been introduced.
  • Monal Chokshi, Secretary General of the Swimming Federation of India, will be the chief guest on October 31.

Olympians Srihari Nataraj and Sajan Prakash will be among a clutch of top Indian swimmers who will be seen in action during the Nettakallappa Swimming Championship to be held here between October 31 and November 1.

Exciting Events And Awards

The Rs 1.5 million prize money event will also see these accomplished swimmers participating in the SKINS event, a thrilling knockout race format where they go head-to-head in elimination rounds that test both endurance and speed.

 

The organisers have also added the Most Valuable Swimmers (MVS) award for the tournament.

The awards carry a prize purse of Rs 2,00,000, honouring the standout performers across all events in both the genders.

Monal Chokshi, Secretary General of the Swimming Federation of India, will be the chief guest during the opening ceremony on October 31.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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